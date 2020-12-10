 Black Ops Cold War December 9 update: full patch notes - Dexerto
Black Ops Cold War December 9 update: full patch notes

Published: 10/Dec/2020 1:57 Updated: 10/Dec/2020 1:58

by Isaac McIntyre
Treyarch

Call of Duty devs Treyarch have released another Black Ops Cold War update, adding Nuketown ‘84 back into the Zombies Onslaught playlist, restoring map voting after it was “accidentally disabled,” and more. Here’s the full patch notes.

The Black Ops Cold War developers confirmed the surprise Dec 9 update was to “address a few issues” created by the first patch they deployed this week.

“We’ve addressed a few issues that managed to slip through the cracks following yesterday’s quality-of-life update,” they wrote in the Black Ops Cold War blog post.

These issues mainly related to multiplayer and zombies. Treyarch returned Nuketown ‘84 to the Onslaught playlist, and re-added map voting. The selection feature was accidentally disabled, they revealed, in yesterday’s Dec 8 update.

BOCW Nuketown '84
Activision
Nuketown ’84 is back after a spell on the sidelines.

The December 9 update is now live on all consoles, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as on PC.

Check out the full patch notes below.

Black Ops Cold War update: December 9 patch notes

Multiplayer

General

  • Restored map voting in playlists where it was unintentionally disabled.

Game Modes

  • Combined Arms
    • Added Miami to Combined Arms map rotation.

Stability

  • Fixed a rare crash that could occur when the Field Mic was in use.
  • Fixed a rare crash that could occur in Search and Destroy.

Zombies

Stability

  • Added general stability fixes.

Die Maschine

  • Weapons
    • Added Pack-a-Punch camos for the Ray Gun.
  • Gameplay
    • Addressed an issue where zombies could ignore the player after leaving the Dark Aether during certain side quests.

Onslaught (PS4/PS5)

  • Maps
    • Added Nuketown ’84 back to the Onslaught map list.

UI

General

  • Addressed an issue where breadcrumbs could appear on locked items.
  • Addressed an issue where menu breadcrumbs could return after going to Campaign.
  • Addressed an issue where red artifacting could appear under the rewards in the After Action Report.
  • Addressed an issue where white placeholder boxes could appear in place of the player’s Calling Card and Emblem during player inspection.

Gunsmith

  • The Hunter icon will no longer appear distorted in the Weapon Mastery tab of the Gunsmith for the M79.
Black Ops Cold War leaked voice lines reveal return of fan-favorite mode

Published: 9/Dec/2020 23:49

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

We now know that the fan-favorite Prop Hunt mode may very well be coming to Black Ops Cold War sometime in the near future thanks to some leaked voice lines centered around the mode that were datamined from the game. 

If you are eager to play the beloved Prop Hunt mode, after it took a year off with Modern Warfare (2019), then you may be getting exactly what you wanted.

Thanks to a leak by YouTuber ‘How Are You ATVI,’ we can now hear a full set of voice lines referencing Prop Hunt within Black Ops Cold War. All of the announcers in the game’s multiplayer seem to have lines referencing the mode so, at the very least, Treyarch had it in their plans at one point to add the mode to the game.

Activision
In Prop Hunt, one team, disguised as objects from around the map, hides from another team that hunts them.

It’s also worth pointing out that there are a couple variations of Prop Hunt also listed within the lines, including versions for both a Barebones and Hardcore variant of the mode.

Prop Hunt itself is simple: a team of props hides around the map disguised as objects and an opposing team hunts them. The Hardcore variant might mean that Props have lower health but it’s unknown what Barebones would entail, as historically that has only had to do with Killstreaks.

Just because these lines are in the game, doesn’t mean that the mode will end up being released. The mode could have ended up getting scrapped or it may end up getting released in-game. At this point, no one knows for certain.

That being said, it wouldn’t be surprising in the least if it does end up coming back. The mode was featured in Black Ops 3 and 4, as well as WWII and Modern Warfare Remastered, quickly becoming a fan-favorite.

Prop Hunt famously did not return in Modern Warfare (2019), meaning its last appearance was in 2018, aside from its stint within Call of Duty: Mobile a few months back.

It’ll be interesting to see if anything comes out of these voicelines, especially the ones referencing Hardcore and Barebones variants of the mode.