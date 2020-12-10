Black Ops Cold War December 9 update: full patch notes - Dexerto

Call of Duty devs Treyarch have released another Black Ops Cold War update, adding Nuketown ‘84 back into the Zombies Onslaught playlist, restoring map voting after it was “accidentally disabled,” and more. Here’s the full patch notes.
The Black Ops Cold War developers confirmed the surprise Dec 9 update was to “address a few issues” created by the first patch they deployed this week.
“We’ve addressed a few issues that managed to slip through the cracks following yesterday’s quality-of-life update,” they wrote in the Black Ops Cold War blog post.
These issues mainly related to multiplayer and zombies. Treyarch returned Nuketown ‘84 to the Onslaught playlist, and re-added map voting. The selection feature was accidentally disabled, they revealed, in yesterday’s Dec 8 update.
The December 9 update is now live on all consoles, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as on PC.
Check out the full patch notes below.
Black Ops Cold War update: December 9 patch notes
Multiplayer
General
- Restored map voting in playlists where it was unintentionally disabled.
Game Modes
- Combined Arms
- Added Miami to Combined Arms map rotation.
Stability
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur when the Field Mic was in use.
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur in Search and Destroy.
Zombies
Stability
- Added general stability fixes.
Die Maschine
- Weapons
- Added Pack-a-Punch camos for the Ray Gun.
- Gameplay
- Addressed an issue where zombies could ignore the player after leaving the Dark Aether during certain side quests.
Onslaught (PS4/PS5)
- Maps
- Added Nuketown ’84 back to the Onslaught map list.
UI
General
- Addressed an issue where breadcrumbs could appear on locked items.
- Addressed an issue where menu breadcrumbs could return after going to Campaign.
- Addressed an issue where red artifacting could appear under the rewards in the After Action Report.
- Addressed an issue where white placeholder boxes could appear in place of the player’s Calling Card and Emblem during player inspection.
Gunsmith
- The Hunter icon will no longer appear distorted in the Weapon Mastery tab of the Gunsmith for the M79.