Black Ops Cold War alpha glitch lets players carry three or more guns

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Alpha is live for one weekend across PS4 and players have already discovered a glitch that is a particularly pleasant surprise, as it allows them to carry three or more weapons.

Like the Overkill perk in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, players can carry two primary weapons in Black Ops Cold War if they have the Law Breaker wildcard equipped. But it doesn’t stop there, as numbers of people who are trying out this weekend’s Alpha have reported being able to carry three or four guns during their matches.

The experience harkens back to the days of the Mule Kick Perk-a-Cola, which enabled Black Ops players to equip three primary weapons in the Zombies and Cyborg Rising modes across many of the franchise’s titles.

This glitch was brought to the forefront by Call of Duty pro player Justin ‘SiLLY’ Fargo-Palmer, who realized, in a moment of absolute bewilderment, that he had two primary weapons and a secondary to choose from: “I’m very confused … how do I carry three guns? I have three guns, bro, am I faded?”

has anybody else had this 3 gun glitch? lol pic.twitter.com/SWcyjA1rul — RØKKR Justin Fargo-P (@silly702) September 18, 2020

In this case, SiLLY found himself blessed with a Type 821, XM4, and Diamatti in his inventory. That’s a lot of bullets to let loose before you need to reload.

But players have reported randomly getting to enjoy even more weapons at their fingertips, as another showed that they were essentially playing with two separate classes (for four guns total) at one point.

Here, Keith ‘Trident’ Pecora is gallivanting around BOCW’s Miami map comfortably switching between an SMG, a sniper, and two pistols. It’s essentially two full classes, neither of which have Law Breaker equipped.

I somehow had two full classes at the same time. I had 4 guns...



2 pistols, 1 sub & 1 sniper 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4HTnlpcHXz — Keith 'Trident' Pecora (@Iam_Trident) September 19, 2020

Again, no one has any idea how this happened or what led to this glitch, only that players “somehow have two full classes at the same time.” It’s as bizarre as glitches get, not to mention overpowered.

The bright side is that this popped up in the alpha, which means that the developers have more than plenty of time to sort it out before the beta kicks off in October, followed by the full release of Black Ops Cold War on November 13.