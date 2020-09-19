Scump shares best AK-74u class for Black Ops Cold War Alpha

Seth 'Scump' Abner, veteran pro for the Chicago Huntsmen, has shared his favorite AK-74u class setup, with the SMG top of many people's lists in the Black Ops Cold War Alpha.

The life cycle of Black Ops Cold War is less than a weekend old, with the open Alpha taking Playstation players by surprise and launching on Friday, September 18.

The Alpha has largely received positive feedback from players, but certain weapons have already emerged as fan favorites. One of these is the AK-74u; the SMG many content creators said was too strong in the earlier build of the game they played.

While Treyarch have commented that the gun was nerfed in a later build, it remains incredibly powerful at close and medium ranges.

As people will expect, its viability as an SMG means it found its way into the hands of Scump – the man who is widely regarded as the best SMG player in Call of Duty history.

With Black Ops Cold War also adopting Modern Warfare's Gunsmith system, there is a massive variety of attachments to pick from, even in the Alpha. Thankfully, while streaming on September 17, Scump shared the AK-74u loadout he is currently using.

Scump's AK-74u loadout for Black Ops Cold War

Muzzle: Sound Suppressor

Sound Suppressor Barrel: 9.5" Paratrooper

9.5" Paratrooper Underbarrel: Foregrip

Foregrip Stock: Sprint Pad

Sprint Pad Handle: Quickdraw Handle

As you can see, Scump's AK-74u loadout is a mixture of stealth and speed. The suppressor will keep him off enemy radars, while the Sprint Pad and Quickdraw Handle massively improve ADS time.

Paired with the 9.5" Paratrooper Barrel and Foregrip, he's retaining its power at range and trusting himself to hit his shots. Unsurprising, given the things he's accomplished in Call of Duty with an SMG in his hands.

Whether the AK-74u remains as viable as it is now in the full game remains to be seen, but we'll have our best class setups for every weapon when it launches on November 13.