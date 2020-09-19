CoD pros Scump, Attach & more hit out at SBMM in Black Ops Cold War

A host of Call of Duty pro players and prominent content creators have hit out at Black Ops Cold War's Alpha, over its controversial inclusion of skill-based matchmaking.

There are few topics that have been as prominent and divisive in gaming as skill-based matchmaking. Unfortunately, it does appear to be any closer to a resolution, with a host of new titles including SBMM as a key part of finding lobbies.

While early feedback to the Black Ops Cold War Alpha has been largely positive, criticisms emerged on September 18 as it became clear that players were being put into lobbies with those of very similar skill.

SBMM, many argue, should only be present in ranked game modes to ensure casual matches remain casual. However, it appears to have been added to the Black Ops Cold War Alpha, with a host of prominent Call of Duty names hitting out at its inclusion.

Chicago Huntsmen SMG and Call of Duty legend Seth 'Scump' Abner commented that the SBMM was "nuts", and hinted that he wants to see it toned down. As one of the best players to ever touch Call of Duty, we can't imagine being put in a lobby with players of Scump's level is very fun.

The SBMM in Cold War is nuts. — Seth Huntsmen (@scump) September 18, 2020

His feelings were echoed by pro player Attach, who argued that SBMM should only be present in ranked game modes.

"SBMM doesn’t belong in CoD," the ROKKR pro stated. "Just give us a good Ranked Playlist instead." Ex-CoD World Champion JKap stated the exact same.

SBMM doesn’t belong in CoD Just give us a good Ranked Playlist instead — MN Attach (@Attach) September 19, 2020

Similarly, content creator and CoD sniper FaZe Bloo hit out at the mechanic for punishing good players; one of the most common complaints about SBMM.