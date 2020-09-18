Best XM4 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War alpha

The XM4 is a deadly assault rifle that boasts excellent precision and deals decent range damage, making it one of the most versatile guns in Black Ops Cold War. Find out which attachments you should equip to enhance the XM4’s kill potential.

While the XM4 was previously known as the Commando in the original Black Ops, its Cold War counterpart offers the same reliability. This rifle's 30-round magazine and methodical fire rate make it incredibly easy to handle, allowing for perfectly placed head and bodyshots. It may not deal as much damage as the overpowered AK74u loadout, but it certainly gets the job done.

Treyarch will likely nerf the Soviet assault rifle before Black Ops Cold War’s official release, so the XM4 could end up taking the crown. In order to help you get the most out of the XM4, we’ve put together a loadout that you can use to gain a competitive edge.

Best XM4 loadout for Black Ops Cold War

Here's the best attachments you can use on your XM4 in Cold War:

Millistop Reflex

Agency Suppressor

13.7" Extended

Foregrip

Steady Aim Laser

Tactical Stock

40 RD Speed Mag

Quick Draw Handle

By picking the Gunfighter perk, you can equip a total of seven attachments which makes this assault rifle an absolute beast. The Millistop Reflex provides the XM4 with a clean sight that doesn’t clutter the screen, allowing you to easily spot enemies at a distance. While the gun may not have particularly bad sights, we found the Millistop Reflex gave us the extra versatility needed for mid to long-range engagements.

Next up is the Agency Suppressor. This muzzle decreases the XM4's vertical recoil and stops you from appearing on the mini-map when firing, making it extremely useful when you’re trying to rack up those sneaky kills.

The 13.7" Extended barrel adds a whopping 50% increase to the weapon’s bullet velocity. Not only does this attachment make hitting targets at longer ranges easier, but you’ll also be able to snag more kills in a shorter space of time. While the XM4 will still be outclassed by most SMGs in close-quarter firefights, the 13.7" Extended barrel will at least give you a fighting chance.

While the recoil may be one of the easiest to control, it’s often best to attach a foregrip to help reduce any annoying horizontal kicks. The XM4 excels in mid to long-range firefights, so having an attachment that allows you to beam your enemies across these distances is vital.

Meanwhile, the Steady Aim Laser is a fantastic option for those of you that want to have some semblance of accuracy without constantly aiming down your sights. It's a pretty situational attachment and is only recommended when you’re playing on the game’s smaller maps. However, the Steady Aim Laser can get you out of some rather frustrating situations.

Tactical Stocks have long been chosen in Call of Duty for their aiming movement speed. After all, being able to quickly sweep your surroundings, run to cover, and quickly rush a low health enemy is huge. Speed is also key when you want to go for those aggressive flanks.

The 40 RD Speed Mag adds an additional 10 rounds to the XM4 clip, giving you plenty of extra bullets to snag those all-important multi-kills. The added benefit of having a quicker reload is also fantastic, especially when you wish to minimize any frustrating mid-animation deaths.

Lastly, the Quick Draw Handle bolsters the XM4’s ADS speed by 8%. The increase may seem rather incremental, but it does make for some rather quick target acquisition. Being able to instantly snap onto an enemy player and deliver highly accurate rounds to the head is always going to be useful.

