Best AK74u loadout for Black Ops Cold War alpha

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War alpha is officially kicking off for PS4 players worldwide, and all we’ve heard from pros and streamers with early access is that the AK74u submachine gun is deadly. So, here’s the loadout you need to be running on your AK74u.

It became immediately obvious when gameplay for Black Ops Cold War first started to be published that one gun was dominating the meta: the AK74u. We saw just about every top pro and streamer using it, and it can really melt your opponents by the looks of things.

So, how should you build out your AK74u to dominate the competition? Let’s take a look.

Best AK74u loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Primary Weapon Ak74u

Attachments Agency Suppressor Foregrip Tactical Stock Fast Mag Quick Draw Handle

Secondary Weapon Gallo SA12

Tactical Equipment Stun Grenade

Lethal Equipment Frag Grenade

Perks Perk 1: Flak Jacket Perk 2: Scavenger Perk 3: Ninja

Wildcard Danger Close



Obviously, this ideal loadout is likely to change throughout the course of the alpha and further down the line, but for now it’s able to mow down your opponents.

Of course, with everything unlocked during the alpha test, you will be able to try out any number of weapon and attachment combinations. The addition of Danger Close is our preferred here, giving us extra equipment, but each of them have a very viable place in the meta.

If you prefer to use the Law Breaker wildcard, allowing you to use two primary weapons or alternate your perks, that could come in extremely handy too, especially if you would like to run an SMG/Sniper combo or similar.

With the Gunfighter wildcard, you could also heavily stack your weapon with up to eight attachments rather than the standard five, which provides for a lot more functionality and options when building out your weapons. For example, you might opt to add an optic sight or a tactical laser in there for improved accuracy.

There are a few weapons that seem to be most common in the Cold War meta at the moment, including the MP5 submachine gun, the XM4 assault rifle and the sniper, LW3 Tundra.

The AK slips in nicely here, and the fact it packs more than a punch often leaves it somewhere between MP5 and XM4 territory — but with the added bonus of being more functional than both.

So, stop waiting and sort out this AK74u loadout so you can dominate the enemy!