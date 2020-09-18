Best MP5 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War alpha

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War alpha is finally here and PlayStation fans can finally get early access to a number of the game’s weapons. The MP5 is one gun that you’ll definitely want to be using. Find out which attachments you should equip to make the strongest MP5 loadout.

Modern Warfare demonstrated just how lethal the MP5 could be thanks to its incredible damage, high rate of fire, and ludicrous hipfire accuracy. While the MP5 continues to dominate both the casual and competitive CoD scene, Treyarch has made a number of changes to this ever-popular weapon.

Whether the MP5 will be as influential in Black Ops Cold War remains to be seen, but the alpha has given us a good look at the gun’s current viability. Unlike its modern predecessor, this iteration of MP5 has a drastically higher rate of fire and increased TTK. Despite these changes, the MP5 will still likely prove a popular choice for those that favor hyper-aggressive play and close-quarter firefights.

In order to help you get the most out of the MP5 in the Black Ops Cold War alpha, we’ve outlined Scump's loadout below to help you dominate the competition.

Best MP5 loadout for Black Ops Cold War

Here's the best attachments you can use on your MP5 in Cold War:

Sound Suppressor

10.8” Paratrooper

Foregrip

Sprint Pad

Quickdraw Handle

The current rotation of maps offer plenty of opportunities for players to flank behind enemy lines and secure some sneaky kills. This is particularly true in the 6v6 maps Miami and Satellite, where close quarter firefights are more likely to take place. As a result, you’ll want to kit your MP5 out with attachments that both increase your mobility and reduce your ADS time.

First up is the Sound Suppressor. As the name suggests, this noise-reducing attachment keeps your shots concealed and your movements hidden. This handy muzzle is a must for those of you who wish to go unnoticed when creeping up on your targets.

Meanwhile, the 10.8” Paratrooper greatly increases both the MP5’s bullet velocity and effective damage range. It does come at a -20% cost to your ADS speed, but the trade-off here is absolutely huge, especially when you consider how poor the base MP5 performs at a distance. While you’ll still get outgunned by assault rifles in mid to long-range engagements, this attachment does give you a fighting chance.

Unlike vertical recoil, guns with a horizontal kick can be a little tricky to control. Landing shots in close-quarter skirmishes may be easy with the MP5, but trying to land your bullets at range can prove difficult. Fortunately, the Foregrip attachment reduces horizontal recoil by 10%.

Those of you who have played Modern Warfare will know just how important sprint to fire is, especially when you’re playing on smaller maps where quick reactions are needed. The minimalistic design of the Sprint Pad stock gives the MP5 an 18% increase to its sprint out speed, allowing for a faster sprint to fire transition.

Lastly, the Quickdraw Handle provides a 9% buff to the MP5’s aim down sight speed. This deadly SMG already has a fairly quick ADS speed, but this attachment makes target acquisition even faster. Being able to instantly snap onto targets and beam them within a few frames is massive, so consider equipping this attachment to achieve some blisteringly fast kills.

