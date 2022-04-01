Baka Bros $50K Warzone Rebirth tournament: Qualifier results, teams, more

Just a few short months after running Warzone’s very first major LAN event, the wild streaming trio that is the Baka Bros are putting together a $50k Warzone tournament on Rebirth Island.

$50,000 prize split across 10 custom games.

Repullze, LuckyChamu, & JGOD serve as Captains.

Main event taking place on April 11.

With the newly revamped version of Rebirth Island currently in the spotlight, the Baka Bros have launched their very own tournament on the map with some major stakes involved.

$50,000 is up for grabs now that the qualifiers are out of the way. From when the main event kicks off to a full look at the teams competing, here’s all you need to know about the Baka Rebirth tournament.

Baka Bros $50k Rebirth tourney stream & schedule

While you can watch the tournament from the POV of your favorite streamers, we’ve embedded Repullze’s channel here so you can tune in for the full Baka Bros experience.

The qualifiers were first up on April 4 with the main event coming a week later on April 11. Below is a full look at the schedule for both days of action.

Qualifiers: April 4

12pm – 3pm PST — Public kill race

— Public kill race 3.30pm – 6pm PST — Private custom lobby

Main event: April 11

4pm – 8pm PST — 10 games of Rebirth for qualified teams

— 10 games of Rebirth for qualified teams Prizes will be awarded after each game

Baka Bros $50k Rebirth tourney format

With this $50K tourney split across two days, the qualifiers and the main event boast different formats.

The qualifiers dropped teams into kill races at first, before swapping to custom lobbies for the final six games. Only the top three teams at the end of the day advanced to the main event.

Speaking of, the main event format consists entirely of custom game action. Trios are set to play 10 games in total on Rebirth, with points awarded for kills and placement in each lobby.

Below is a full breakdown of the prize pool split:

$30,000 split across 10 games – $3,000 for each game-winning Trio.

All Trios on the winning Captain’s team win a bonus – $5,000 split among all players.

Remaining $15,000 split among the Top 3 overall Trios: 1st: $8,000 2nd: $5,000 3rd: $2,000



$50K BAKA REBIRTH https://t.co/XzdmZQfSAa First 50 trios to sign up for the qualifiers get to play for a chance to compete in the Main Event!!! Qualifiers will be contacted once finalized. #BakaRebirth pic.twitter.com/DOPVGqRxzu — coL Baka Bros (@thebakabros) April 1, 2022

Baka Bros $50k Rebirth tourney teams

The teams for the event have not yet been announced, but you can expect to see top names such as Tommey, Aydan, and more gunning for a spot in the main event. First, though, they’ve got to battle through the qualifiers.

Be sure to keep tabs on this page as we reveal the teams and provide every update for the Baka Bros $50k Rebirth tournament.

