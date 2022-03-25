All Warzone blueprint weapon locations on Rebirth Reinforced map

As Warzone Season 2 Reloaded brought us Rebirth Reinforced, you need to know where the hot drops are. So, we have compiled a list of every blueprint weapon you can get on and where to find them.

The mid-season update dropped on March 23 with a brand-new Rebirth experience. From new POIs to a Weapon Trade System, there’s a lot to discover.

While players feel out the new environment, they have found stuff like keycards that reward players with rare weapons.

However, there are also Legendary Blueprints that are hidden on the map and easily accessible. Here’s which weapons are available and where they are located.

Rebirth Reinforced weapon blueprints & locations

There are 15 different blueprint weapons that are chilling around Rebirth after the Season 2 Reloaded update. Reddit user ‘ohhAtaraxia’ provided a map that outlines the general area of these guns.

Each of these have fully-kitted Legendary weapons that can easily propel you through the early-game and find some victories.

Here are the ones available and where to find them

Swiss K31: Wake Up Call, Stronghold Tower

Wake Up Call, Stronghold Tower DMR: Piercing Strike, Tents Wall

Piercing Strike, Tents Wall MP5 (MW): Buzzkiller, Tents

Buzzkiller, Tents MAC-10: Cross Multiply, Bottom Control

Cross Multiply, Bottom Control Buren: Spoiled Rotten, Top Prison

Spoiled Rotten, Top Prison Kar98k (MW): The Tower, Lighthouse Tower

The Tower, Lighthouse Tower Kilo 141: Homecoming, Nova 6 Basement

Homecoming, Nova 6 Basement AMAX: Shadow Realm, Living Quarters

Shadow Realm, Living Quarters Streetsweeper: Brutalizer, Prison Cells under the zipline

Brutalizer, Prison Cells under the zipline HDR: Feral, Water Tower

Feral, Water Tower Bullfrog: Silent Death, Chemical Engineering/Decon Tunnel

Silent Death, Chemical Engineering/Decon Tunnel Nailgun: Puncture Wound, Prison Yard

Puncture Wound, Prison Yard FFAR: Great Emperor, Shoreline Bunker

Great Emperor, Shoreline Bunker Stoner: Denominator, Bio Basement

Denominator, Bio Basement R9-0: Krakatoa, Boiler Room at Chemical Engineering

If you’re still having trouble finding them then you can check out ohhAtaraxia’s video, where they show off the exact location of each.

It’s important to note that unlike the Red Room Milano, which could be acquired previously by doing the vault easter egg, these are not permanently unlocked after getting them.

So, if you don’t have these already, they won’t be added to your inventory, but this could server as a good landing spot until you can get your desired loadout.