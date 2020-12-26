 Warzone players are convinced the Ghost perk is still broken - Dexerto
Warzone players are convinced the Ghost perk is still broken

Published: 26/Dec/2020 16:02

by Joe Craven
Heartbeat Sensor next to Spotter in Warzone
Infinity Ward/Activision

Call of Duty: Warzone players are still convinced that the Ghost perk is not operating as it should in the battle royale, despite developers insisting that issues are purely visual and the perk is functioning perfectly. 

Warzone, as was to be expected with any battle royale of its size, has been plagued by bugs and glitches in the months since its launch. From the infamous ‘demon gun glitch’ to ‘infinite stim’, it’s fair to say that all players will have been affected by an issue from time to time.

One feature around which a few glitches (and much discussion) has taken place is the Ghost perk. Designed to hide players from enemy UAVs, it can be acquired by selecting a class with it equipped from a Loadout Drop.

However, much debate has taken place about its strength and particularly how it interacts with Heartbeat Sensors.

The Heartbeat Sensor has been controversial in Warzone because of its strength.

In short, Heartbeat Sensors are not supposed to be able to display player locations if the player is using Ghost. However, killcams have been showing enemies using the sensors, with the eliminated player showing up despite using Ghost.

Developers Infinity Ward have previously stated that it is merely a graphical killcam glitch, and that players are not being picked up by sensors if they are running Ghost. That hasn’t convinced players, though.

Redditor ‘u/RealUserID’ posted: “Heartbeat detects through Ghost perk again. I just watched on the replay. Guy holding HBS out. Only one dot blips… exactly where I was, he turns and finds me exactly where it shows.”

[BUG] Heartbeat detects through Ghost perk again. (S1:CW Dec26) from r/CODWarzone

Some respondents were quick to comment that it is a visual bug, and it only appears on killcams. Others however, argued that it is still occurring far too frequently to be a visual bug.

“I’ve heard people say this but like [original poster] I’ve watched people use the sensor, see me on it, and turn specifically to where it was looking for me,” one said. “Could be a crazy coincidence but doesn’t feel like it.”

“I noticed the same thing since the update,” another echoed. “People just said to me too that the players are cheating or that it’s just a visual glitch (because it was at some point a few months back), but I am completely certain that you are right and sometimes ghost simply does not work. I have seen too many killcams like this.”

Infinity Ward maintains that the issue is a visual bug in killcams only, but some users allege it has been happening too frequently for their liking. Whether Warzone’s devs will ever release a fix for the visual issues remains to be seen, but it would certainly go a long way to calming players’ concerns.

Scump’s best AK-74u class for Black Ops Cold War multiplayer

Published: 26/Dec/2020 10:24 Updated: 26/Dec/2020 10:25

by Joe Craven
Scump and AK-74u on Moscow map from Black Ops Cold War
Seth ‘Scump’ Abner, veteran CoD pro for OpTic Chicago, has shared his competitive AK-74u class setup as the powerful submachine gun continues to lead the way in Black Ops Cold War’s meta. 

With Treyarch’s latest Call of Duty instalment approaching a couple of months old, the meta is cementing itself as the second CDL season approaches.

As such, we are seeing which weapons we can expect pros to use and, unlike last year’s rather predictable M4A1 and MP5 dominance, there appears to be some early variety in weapons. The MP5 and AK-74u are dominating the SMG picks, while the XM4, Krig-6 and AK-47 are all popular choices among AR players.

Scump, as a historic SMG star, has been primarily running the AK-74u in OpTic Chicago’s early scrimmages. During a recent stream, the King gave us a look at the attachments he’s running for competitive play.

With Black Ops Cold War inheriting Modern Warfare’s Gunsmith system, there is an incredible amount of choice in terms of attachments. Thankfully, pros like Scump give casual players an idea of the best attachments to run.

Scump's AK-74u loadout in BOCW's GUnsmith
Scump’s AK-74u loadout.

Scump’s AK-74u loadout for competitive Black Ops Cold War

  • Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator
  • Barrel: 9.3″ Extended
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip
  • Stock: GRU Elastic Wrap
  • Handle: KGB Skeletal Stock

The Spetsnaz Compensator gives a 12% improvement in terms of vertical recoil control, but loses 8% control over horizontal recoil. However, the loss of horizontal recoil control from the muzzle is negated somewhat by the Spetsnaz Speedgrip, which also improves sprinting speed, allowing Scump to move around the map as quickly as possible. In pro matches, reaching a certain head-glitch or power position before an enemy can easily make or break a hardpoint.

The 9.3″ Extended barrel offers a 40% improvement in bullet velocity, enhancing the AK-74u’s already impressive bullet speed. Next up, the GRU Elastic Wrap essentially combines the benefits of the Dropshot Tape and the Spetsnaz Field Grip, offering flinch resistance, a reduction in ADS time and the ability to dropshot. However, reductions to shooting movement speed and and sprint to fire time are the penalties to pay.

Finally, the KGB Skeletal Stock massively boosts sprint to fire time (30%) and aim walking movement speed (40%). The only price to pay is a reduction in hipfire accuracy.

As you can see, Scump’s AK-74u massively improves many aspects of the gun. One weakness is the 30-round ammo capacity, which has been left alone in the attachments. Given the gun’s fairly fast reload time though, it’s a moderately small price to pay.

We can expect to see Scump rocking this AK-74u class in scrims for the time being, and the CDL season when it launches in 2021. That is, barring any serious nerfs from Treyarch.