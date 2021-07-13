Atlanta FaZe’s aBeZy reveals his true CDL dream team

Tyler ‘aBeZy’ Pharris has become one of the hottest prospects in the Call of Duty League, already taking down his opponents with ease across multiple seasons, and the future looks incredibly bright. But who would he have on his CDL dream team?

For the most part, aBeZy is looked at by many fans and most of his peers as a dream team-esque player. He and Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr have become the most formidable duo in the CDL bar none, tearing teams apart with ease and rarely looking out of shape.

Atlanta FaZe have dominated the CDL since its inception, especially during this 2021 Black Ops Cold War season, and this squad looks, on paper, to be the definition of a perfect CoD team.

But who would aBeZy want to team with if not his current teammates?

ABeZy’s CDL dream team

Picking out a team without including his current teammates must be a tough task, considering they’re each, individually, one of the very best in their role.

But, of course, the talent isn’t all contained in one team, and there are some truly breathtaking players across the league. Names who set themselves apart from their peers and truly become the best of the best.

Here’s the three teammates aBeZy said he would want to team up with:

SMG duo: Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro (Dallas Empire)

Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro (Dallas Empire) Flex/AR: Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell (OpTic Chicago)

Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell (OpTic Chicago) Main AR: Sam ‘Octane’ Larew (Seattle Surge)

Timestamp 3:15

It’s fair to say that, for any player building their Call of Duty ‘God Squad’, this is almost exactly how it would look.

Octane hasn’t seen much success on Seattle Surge, but has remained one of the most dominant ARs in the game. Similarly, Dashy often showcases the ability to be a real world-beater, while Shotzzy was the 2020 CDL MVP and would make an absolutely terrifying duo alongside aBeZy.

The question is, how would this team compare to the rest? On paper, it could end up the very best team in the CDL by far, but as we’ve seen with the likes of Seattle Surge and OpTic Chicago, that isn’t always the case.