The key transfers to save CDL’s struggling teams

Should OpTic Chicago drop FormaL? Do the ROKKR need to pick up a Challengers star? Reverse Sweep’s Enigma breaks down what kind of transfers the Call of Duty League’s struggling teams can make in order to ascend as real contenders at CDL Champs 2021.

It’s hard to even know who OpTic could drop Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper for, but Enigma mentions that Seth ‘Scump’ Abner could pivot to the AR.

Other teams who could consider transfers include the Minnesota ROKKR, Florida Mutineers, and the LA Guerrillas — among others. Enigma dives into all of the options.

