Atlanta FaZe coach reveals Vanguard Automaton loadout Arcitys & Cellium use in Ranked

Atlanta FaZe coach James ‘Crowder’ Crowder has shown fans the exact Automaton loadout that Alec ‘Arcitys’ Sanderson and McArthur ‘Cellium’ Jovel are using to dominate Ranked Play.

The Call of Duty League was run by Atlanta FaZe last year, and thus far in Vanguard, the squad has been doing the same.

With Vanguard Ranked dropping, players around the world have been scrambling to find the best assault rifle loadout to climb the ladder.

What better spot to check than the FaZe camp itself. Luckily for the community, FaZe’s head coach Crowder has revealed the Automaton loadout that Arcitys and Cellium use.

Automaton Ranked loadout used by Arcitys and Cellium

If you are just looking for the exact attachments that the AR duo uses on their Automaton then check below.

Muzzle : F8 Stabilizer

: F8 Stabilizer Barrel : Anastasia Sniper

: Anastasia Sniper Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Stock : ZAC Skeletal

: ZAC Skeletal Underbarrel : m1941 Hand Stop

: m1941 Hand Stop Ammo Type : FMJ Rounds

: FMJ Rounds Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Proficiency : Tight Grip

: Tight Grip Kit: On-Hand

With CDL rules and Gentlemen Agreements (GA’s) being in play for ranked, you will notice that some attachments might be different than normal multiplayer. Due to this, there is no Magazine attachment that the pros use on the AR.

The big changes here are ZAC Skeletal and Fabric Grip as these two attachments increase recoil control and ADS speed. Most weapons in Vanguard have insanely fast TTKs so having that extra millisecond of ADS could mean life or death as an assault rifle player.

In a YouTube video, Crowder breaks down which perks to run, which are the standard Survival Training or Fortified, Radar, Double Time. And of course Ninja for Search and Destroy.

Cellium currently has the highest K/D of all pros in Vanguard, so if you have been looking for an Automaton class, then this is definitely the one you will want to use.