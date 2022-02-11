Vanguard Ranked Play revealed: ELO system, Skill Divisions, Beta release date

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Ranked Play has finally been revealed with some classic features. With an ELO system, Skill Divisions, rewards, and more. We have everything to know including the Beta release date.

It took over three months since Vanguard’s release, but a highly anticipated Ranked mode is finally coming to the FPS. This will give everyone the chance to play the CDL ruleset and compete to be the best in the world.

Players have been asking for quite some time and requesting that certain features from Black Ops 2 and WW2 are implemented into the competitive playlist.

Good news for those who were hopeful, Treyarch, who are in charge of developing ranked, have listened and are bringing back the ELO system, Skill Divisions, rewards, and more. Let’s take a look at everything to know about Vanguard’s competitive ladder.

Advertisement

Vanguard Ranked Play Beta release date

Better bring your A game – The Ranked Play BETA is coming to #Vanguard on Feb 17th! 🔥 Increase your rank progression and aim to be in Top 250 Skill Division. pic.twitter.com/GM1vZxcQwM — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 11, 2022

For all the competitive gamers that have been waiting to dive into this mode, the wait is almost over.

Starting on February 17, the CDL-like playlist will go live with a format that is similar to some of the best CoD titles.

Vanguard Ranked Play ELO system & Skill Divisions

There are seven Skill Divisions with five tiers within each. To earn your placement, you must play five matches and the results will determine where you rank.

Ranked will use the popular ELO system to evaluate players and separate them accordingly. So, after you do those placement matches you will be able to see your exact Skill Rating (SR).

Advertisement

Winning will help you climb the ladder faster, but personal performance will play a role in determining your rank (which can rise or fall). And later on, there will be a Top 250 leaderboard that features the best Vanguard players in the world.

Vanguard Ranked Play rewards

For anyone that competes in the competitive 4v4 setting, rewards will be earned based on how good you perform. This includes camos, weapon blueprints, operator skins, calling cards, and more.

Read More: OpTic Scump reveals his ultimate CoD tier list with some surprise picks

All of the rewards can be used across Vanguard and Warzone. Additionally, those who reach the highest two divisions will earn exclusive prizes at the end of the season.