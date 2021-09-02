Are OpTic Chicago wrong to release Envoy?

The 2022 Call of Duty League offseason is now in full swing as OpTic Chicago wasted little time letting Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon go from his contract, but was this a good move for the future of the Green Wall?

Another year, another dizzying CDL offseason. Just days into this year’s chaotic stretch and OpTic was among the first to announce a shakeup, letting Envoy go from the team as FormaL announced his retirement moments later.

While they were quick on the draw, was this a wise decision? Dexerto’s Andrew Campion breaks down the pros and cons of releasing one of the CDL’s biggest stars.

