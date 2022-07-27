Activision unlocks all seasonal Vanguard weapons released prior to Season 4 in Warzone

Alec Mullins . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

As part of the Season 4 Reloaded update, Activision has given all Warzone players access to the seasonal Vanguard weapons in hopes of leveling the playing field now that the game has nearly 200 guns.

Each new season of Warzone comes with a new set of guns for players to unlock either through challenges or by reaching a certain level in the battle pass.

These weapons often turn out to be some of the best in the game due to their lack of playtested experience when compared to the other weapons on the roster, so in the name of fairness, players can now get their hands on all of the weapons from the start of the Vanguard integration up through Season 3 Reloaded.

Activision permanently unlocks all Vanguard Seasonal weapons prior to Season 4

As of the update going live, the only Vanguard weapons that will be locked are the ones that debuted either in Season 4 or the after the S4 Reloaded update.

The full list of unlocked items is as follows:

Katana

Welgun

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle

Cooper

Sawtooth

Skal Crusher

Ice Pick

Armaguerra 43

Sledgehammer

KG M40

Whitley

H4 Blixen

Nikita AVT

M1916

Push Dagger

This coincides with another feature in this update that will now guide players towards the weapons that are performing the best in their roles with a new “Recommended” in-game tag.

Warzone has been heavily criticized over the requirements needed to complete unlock challenges in the past, but with this change, the strain of catching up to the rest of the player base will be lifted off the shoulders of anyone who got a late start.