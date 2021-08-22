aBeZy: “Insane” Simp deserved MVP over me!

aBeZy, Simp, Arcitys, and Cellium on Atlanta FaZe beat Dallas Empire 3-0 at COD Champs to reach the Grand Final.

In this interview, aBeZy explains to Dexerto what went so well for his side against Crimsix and company during the fateful matchup.

The pro admitted he had no issues with the fact Simp won MVP over him, but said anyone else on FaZe could have won the trophy as well.

All eyes are on the Grand Final for aBeZy and his teammates now though, no matter who they face.

