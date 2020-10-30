2021 CDL Challengers info announced: Scouting & Elite Series - Dexerto

The Call of Duty League has announced all-new details for upcoming 2021 Challengers events, and there will be even more ways for up and coming players to show their stuff.

Call of Duty Challengers is the official “path to pro” circuit for amateur CoD esports players around the world, and there are two brand new events being added to the circuit in 2021 – the Scouting Series and Challengers Elite.

The 2019 season wrapped up in August with the $500k finals crowning the top teams in North America, Europe and Asia. Once again, players looking for their big break are eagerly awaiting the next opportunity.

They won’t have to be patient for very long either, with the first new Challengers event kicking off just a couple of weeks at the time of writing, in early December with the Scouting Series.

👀 Scouting Series

🏆 Challengers Cups

This Series will bring together CDL coaches to draft their own squads from one big pool of all the players that secure an invite. These teams will be split up into EU and NA competitions and will play against teams from their region over the course of the four-day tournament.

Elite is the second new event, and will put the top amateur teams from Challengers into an exclusive bracket to battle it out, sometime “over the course of the 2021 Season.”

Challengers Cups were first introduced in 2019 and will be returning in 2021 as well. These will be standalone tournaments players across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. Through the Cups and the competitive Ladder, players can earn Challengers points which are used to qualify and seed teams for various events throughout the season.

Specific dates for the upcoming 2021 season events are still unknown, but we’ll keep you posted on them as information becomes available.

If you’re interested in seeing if you and your team have what it takes, you can get more information on how to sign up and get going right here. There’s no guarantee you’ll be the next player on the Dallas Empire or anything like that, but if you’re confident in your ability to frag out, it can’t hurt to give it a shot.