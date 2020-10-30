 2021 CDL Challengers info announced: Scouting & Elite Series - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

2021 CDL Challengers info announced: Scouting & Elite Series

Published: 30/Oct/2020 17:42 Updated: 30/Oct/2020 18:35

by Bill Cooney
CDL Challngers Scouting Series
CDL

Share

The Call of Duty League has announced all-new details for upcoming 2021 Challengers events, and there will be even more ways for up and coming players to show their stuff.

Call of Duty Challengers is the official “path to pro” circuit for amateur CoD esports players around the world, and there are two brand new events being added to the circuit in 2021 – the Scouting Series and Challengers Elite.

The 2019 season wrapped up in August with the $500k finals crowning the top teams in North America, Europe and Asia. Once again, players looking for their big break are eagerly awaiting the next opportunity.

They won’t have to be patient for very long either, with the first new Challengers event kicking off just a couple of weeks at the time of writing, in early December with the Scouting Series.

This Series will bring together CDL coaches to draft their own squads from one big pool of all the players that secure an invite. These teams will be split up into EU and NA competitions and will play against teams from their region over the course of the four-day tournament.

Elite is the second new event, and will put the top amateur teams from Challengers into an exclusive bracket to battle it out, sometime “over the course of the 2021 Season.”

Challengers Cups were first introduced in 2019 and will be returning in 2021 as well. These will be standalone tournaments  players across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. Through the Cups and the competitive Ladder, players can earn Challengers points which are used to qualify and seed teams for various events throughout the season.

Call of Duty Challengers players at LAN event
Katy Eyre/ESPAT Media
Challengers brings together the best amateur CoD players from around the world to compete.

Specific dates for the upcoming 2021 season events are still unknown, but we’ll keep you posted on them as information becomes available.

If you’re interested in seeing if you and your team have what it takes, you can get more information on how to sign up and get going right here. There’s no guarantee you’ll be the next player on the Dallas Empire or anything like that, but if you’re confident in your ability to frag out, it can’t hurt to give it a shot.

Call of Duty

How to get free Pawn Takes Pawn rewards for Warzone & Black Ops Cold War

Published: 30/Oct/2020 16:56

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War Modern Warfare Warzone

Now that the Pawn Takes Pawn easter egg hunt is finally over, which connected both Warzone and the upcoming Black Ops Cold War, fans have now been rewarded with in-game items for both games and Call of Duty: Mobile. Here’s how you get your hands on them.

After months of solving easter eggs both online and in Warzone, the Pawn Takes Pawn campaign has finally come to end and while most people thought that the hunt itself was fun, the final reveal of a simple video was a bit less ideal than some were hoping for, to say the least.

That being said, it’s not all bad. As a reward for the community completing the easter egg, Activision is giving all players some sweet rewards for Black Ops Cold War, Warzone/Modern Warfare, and even Call of Duty: Mobile. Getting your hands on them isn’t too tricky but there are a couple steps you have to follow.

Activision
Activision has revealed that Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Mobile players can unlock special Pawn Takes Pawn items.

Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, and Mobile Pawn Takes Pawn rewards

Players are able to get a slew of rewards for three separate games. While you definitely get more for Modern Warfare/Warzone, the fact that Treyarch is already giving out rewards for Black Ops Cold War before its official release is cool to see. Even giving some love to Mobile is a nice gesture.

  • Black Ops Cold War
    • Knight chess piece weapon charm
    • “Family Portait” calling card
  • Modern Warfare/Warzone
    • Ak-47 weapon blueprint
    • Helicopter skin
    • Pawn chess piece weapon charm
    • 5 emblems
    • 5 calling cards
    • 5 sprays
  • Mobile
    • By15 weapon skin
    • Calling card
    • Avatar
    • Spray
    • Frame

All in all, it’s a ton of content and it’s nice to see Activision giving some love to all games, rather than just one.

Activision
Players can also earn rewards for Black Ops Cold War before its release.

Pawn Takes Pawn content instructions

Getting access to all three of these content packs is relatively simple, however, there’s still a few steps that you have to go through. Before you start, you’ll want to make sure that you have an Activision account and that it’s linked to either your PlayStation, Xbox, or Battle.net accounts.

  1. Go to pawntakespawn.com/colorbound and either sign-in to your Pawn Takes Pawn account or make one if you haven’t already.
  2. Type in “1PIECES9IN8PLAY1” in the box that shows up titled Flying Colors.
  3. Watch the video.
  4. After you fully watch the video, you should see an achievement pop up in the top right hand corner allowing you to “redeem rewards”. Click that link and you’ll see a list of codes.
  5. In a separate tab/window, go to callofduty.com/redeem and sign-in to your Activision account.
  6. Input the codes one by one once the box pops up.

It’s worth noting that there’s a small bug associated with the codes. Sometimes, after you watch the video, the achievement won’t pop up. To solve this, re-input the code on the “colorbound” website and watch the video again. It should pop up after that point.

After you complete all the steps, you should see your rewards show up in-game the next time you boot it up.