Sentinels Valorant star TenZ’s ‘Project T’ merch generated “six-figure turnover”

‘Project T’, a limited-edition apparel line released by Sentinels’ Valorant star Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo, was a monumental success, according to figures provided by his agency.

Released together with Prodigy Agency, the company that represents the player, and Warren James, a Los Angeles-based brand development firm, ‘Project T’ amassed “20 million impressions online” and generated a “six-figure turnover,” which makes it “one of the most successful merch launches for an esports athlete ever.”

‘Project T’ was a “success internationally,” generating sales and traffic “from all corners of the globe,” according to Prodigy Agency. The apparel line included 13 unique items, including hoodies, crewnecks, and shorts. It was launched alongside a 10-page manga series described as a “worldbuilding” effort from TenZ.

Lance Skundrich/Riot Games TenZ’s ‘Project T’ amassed 20 million impressions online

“I’m very proud of the quality of the merch and this first drop with Warren James,” Jérôme Coupez, Founder and CEO of Prodigy Agency, said in a statement.

“It really fits the personality and universe of TenZ, and the amazing sales prove that the fans loved it. It’s also proof that TenZ and esports players can sell products if done properly and it’s paving the way for others, showing brands the true potential of players. I can’t wait for the next drops!”

This is the second high-profile merchandise release in which TenZ is personally involved. In July, he collaborated with mouse manufacturer Finalmouse for a brand-new release, the Starlight Pro. The 40,000 units sold out in a matter of hours, generating over $7 million in sales.

TenZ’s Valorant future is still up in the air. His contract with Sentinels expires at the end of the year, giving him the option to negotiate with other organizations. According to a September 29 report from Dot Esports, there’s a chance that Shahzeb ‘ShahZaM’ Khan could leave as well.