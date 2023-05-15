Sentinels announce partnership with OTK & MoistCr1TiKal’s Starforge

Sentinels have announced that they have entered into a partnership with Starforge Systems, the PC building company founded by One True King (OTK) and Charles ‘MoistCr1TiKaL’ White.

The partnership sees the recently launched hardware company become the official PC supplier for Sentinels’ esports players and their content creator roster.

They will receive the Voyager Creator Elite, Starforge Systems’ top-of-the-line PC, which has a retail price of $4,299.99 USD. The computer’s specs include an Intel Core i9-13900K CPU, Teamgroup Delta RGB 64GB DDR5 RAM and a GeForce RTX™ 4090 Graphics Card.

Article continues after ad

“As a creator-led PC brand, Starforge places a high value on authentic and engaging content,” Starforge Systems CEO Nicholas Dankner told Dexerto. “We felt that Sentinels was highly aligned with Starforge in that regard, and we are excited for the opportunity to create substantive content together.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This is the first esports partnership of its kind from Starforge Systems, which was launched in August 2022 by OTK – the influencer organization that manages big names like Asmongold and Emiru – and MoistCr1TiKaL. It currently has six prebuilt PCs available, with prices starting at $1,149.99 USD.

Article continues after ad

Self-described as “one of the fastest growing esports organizations in North America,” Sentinels field esports teams in Valorant, Apex Legends, and Halo. Their roster of creators is made up of Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik, Jared ‘zombs’ Gitlin, Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn, and Daphne ’39Daph’ Wai.

Asked if further partnerships with more esports organizations are on the horizon, Dankner said: “At this time, our focus is on delivering an amazing partnership experience and amazing hardware to Sentinels. Our team commits fully to everything we do, and our partnership with Sentinels is no exception.”