Sentinels announces partnership with ADVANCED to launch new Sentinels Hopium energy drink

Sentinels have announced a new partnership with ADVANCED, a performance supplements company, and are launching an energy drink called Sentinels Hopium.

Sentinels are getting into the energy drinks game in a new partnership with ADVANCED. The esports organization is getting its own drink flavor, raspberry lemonade, and will have other flavors come out in the future across ADCANCED’s product lines.

Fans will be able to purchase a jar or a bundle of the new product, called Sentinels Hopium, which includes a limited-edition shirt and ice shaker. The products can be purchased through ADVANCED or the Sentinels shop. The jar is priced at $34.99 while the bundle is $84.99, according to a press release.

The drink launches on December 4.

ADVANCED offers different powder energy drink lines that “suit different needs” like Focus, Energy and Hydration.

The partnership is for one year, according to the press release, and is the esports organization’s first foray into partnered products of this nature.

Sentinels have mostly stayed away from partnerships, and sponsorships, with energy drink companies. Esports and energy drink brands used to be incredibly common with Monster Energy and Red Bull sponsoring multiple organizations at times.

Sentinels The Sentinels drink with the organization’s Valorant players.

However, the practice has seemingly fallen out of vogue as only a few esports organizations still have energy drink sponsors, or have started making their own.

This announcement comes over a month after Sentinels announced it had been given a new round of funding by its ownership group. Sentinels also closed its crowdfunding efforts earlier this year as it asked its fans to buy equity in the company.

The product will have the backing of some of the biggest names in the esports space like Sentinels Valorant pro Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo and Sentinels streamer Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik.