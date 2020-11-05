 London Mayor Sadiq Khan turns to esports to address youth unemployment - Dexerto
Business

London Mayor Sadiq Khan turns to esports to address youth unemployment

Published: 5/Nov/2020 10:31 Updated: 5/Nov/2020 13:48

by Adam Fitch
Sadiq Khan LDN UTD Esports
Sadiq Khan/LDN UTD

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, will utilize esports in an attempt to address youth employment in the capital of England.

He has tapped UK-based organization LDN UTD to host digital skills workshops, an inter-borough tournament, and talks from esports personalities and talent.

Staffordshire University, Salford University, and the University of East London will all host workshops and feature appearances from the likes of FaZe Tass.

The initiative will bring together young people from London boroughs Hackney, Kingston, Lambeth, and Lewisham. The workshops include topics such as video editing, social media management, and graphic design.

LDN UTD Rambo
LDN UTD
LDN UTD recently announced their latest ambassador, FIFA content creator Rambo.

LDN UTD may also offer some participants work experience or an internship to give them practical experience in esports.

The LDN UTD Inter-Borough Esports Championships will combine “the power of esports and education to tackle rising rates of youth employment.”

The tournament will take place on both FIFA 21 and NBA 2K, starting on December 5 and crowning champions on December 19. FIFA content creator Rambo will host the event, which will be broadcast on Twitch.

“The growth of esports over the past 12 months has been considerable,” said Sadiq Khan, the Major of London. “The industry is generating millions of pounds for our economy, as well as creating much needed jobs for our community, particularly here in London. With that growth comes a level of responsibility, and I am proud that my Sport Unites programme is able to help fund LDN UTD, an organisation who are using their platform and the power of esports.”

LDN UTD have previously worked with grime recording artist P Money to raise awareness of the issue of knife crime in Lewisham, hosted a FIFA competition to address loneliness during lockdown, and partnered with football club Leyton Orient to celebrate diversity in gaming.

League of Legends

Riot reportedly overhauling LCS format heading into 2021

Published: 5/Nov/2020 5:20 Updated: 5/Nov/2020 5:44

by Isaac McIntyre
Riot Games

LCS Riot Games

Riot Games is reportedly considering shifting North America’s premier League of Legends competition, the LCS, to a single, year-long season from 2021 onwards, in a swap that will see all 10 franchised teams play each other five times.

These reports, which were first revealed by Travis Gafford, suggest Riot will do away with Spring Split completely heading into next year. The LCS will instead be run as a long season, with a break midway through for the Mid-Season Invitational.

The LCS team tasked with representing NA at MSI will be selected from a mid-season playoff event between the top six teams ahead of the break, the reports suggest.

Riot is also reportedly planning to host LCS broadcast days on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with each gameday “full of games.” The full season would then see each LCS team play an estimated 45 matches across around 30 game weeks.

Finally, each calendar season will reportedly begin with a ‘preseason tournament,’ similar to the South Korea KeSPA Cup, or Overwatch League’s preseason playoffs. It is not yet clear if just LCS teams would participate in that early event.

This LCS switch may also eventually be packaged with a single-platform broadcast deal; Gafford listed Twitch, YouTube, Caffeine, and more as potential suitors.

Riot Games
LCS changes have been demanding changes since the League of Legends offseason began.

LCS Academy also comes under microscope

According to the reports, the top-level LCS competition won’t be the only North American league coming under the microscope either. The current Academy system will also “get a lot smaller,” the reports suggest, with less overall games.

“Riot are planning to open up play between Academy teams and amateur lineups right now, so that the line can blur a bit more,” Gafford explained in his Nov. 4 video.

The idea behind this, Dexerto believes, is to provide a clearer pathway from the bottom of the League of Legends ecosystem all the way to the LCS system. Right now the Academy league acts as a semi-closed system for around 50 players.

Riot Games
North America, and especially TSM, failed to make their mark at Worlds 2020.

North America struggled at the 2020 World Championship. TSM finished 0-6, making history as the first top-seed team to do so. FlyQuest and Team Liquid fared better with 3-3 records, but both failed to make it to quarterfinals in Shanghai.

While Riot Games has yet to confirm any of the rumored changes, they did provide a statement on the reports.

LCS commissioner Chris Greeley said, “The LCS team is always listening to community feedback. We evaluate potential new changes to our format every offseason. As always, we’ll have more information on the upcoming season closer to its start date.”

It’s worth keeping in mind, these LCS changes are not yet locked in, and things may still change. Dexerto will keep you updated on the situation as it unfolds.