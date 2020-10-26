Helix eSports & ggCircuit set for $43m purchase by Esports Ent Group - Dexerto

Esports tournament organizer and gambling company Esports Entertainment Group are set to acquire Helix eSports and ggCircuit for $43m.

Esports Entertainment Group have bolstered their offering in the past few months to include event operations, a mobile games studio, and a casino operator.

Helix eSports owns and operates two esports entertainment centers in the United States, offering casual play, professional tournaments, high school leagues, and boot camps.

Helix also owns Genji Analytics and LANduel. The former is a provider of analytics that uses “computer vision, natural language process, and machine learning tools” to improve broadcasts and talent-scouting, whereas the latter is a player-vs-player wagering platform that they hope will be introduced to other centers through ggCircuit once it has been proven at Helix’s locations.

ggCircuit offers esports services to centers, providing cloud-based management software and a rewards system. They have worked with companies such as GameStop, Dell, Lenovo, and Best Buy.

With the proposed acquisition of online tournament provider and broadcaster EGL in August 2020, Esports Entertainment Group now have a suite of companies that can provide a full service to game developers. Most recently, they partnered with sports franchises Los Angeles Kings and Los Angeles Galaxy to host their esports tournaments.

The company’s esports betting company VIE.gg serves as the naming sponsor of North American organization’s Dignitas team in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

“With the acquisition of Helix and ggCircuit, we have created the most diversified, US-listed esports entertainment asset in the entire ecosystem,” said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group.

“These acquisitions significantly strengthen our Three Pillar Strategy, adding state-of-the-art esports entertainment centers, an esports-focused vertical enterprise software business, a best-in-class esports analytics platform, and a player-vs-player skill-based wagering platform to our diversified asset base.”