 Helix eSports & ggCircuit set for $43m purchase by Esports Ent Group - Dexerto
Logo
Business

Helix eSports & ggCircuit set for $43m purchase by Esports Ent Group

Published: 26/Oct/2020 11:59

by Adam Fitch
Helix eSports ggCircuit Esports Entertainment Group
Esports Entertainment Group

Share

Esports tournament organizer and gambling company Esports Entertainment Group are set to acquire Helix eSports and ggCircuit for $43m.

Esports Entertainment Group have bolstered their offering in the past few months to include event operations, a mobile games studio, and a casino operator.

Helix eSports owns and operates two esports entertainment centers in the United States, offering casual play, professional tournaments, high school leagues, and boot camps.

Helix also owns Genji Analytics and LANduel. The former is a provider of analytics that uses “computer vision, natural language process, and machine learning tools” to improve broadcasts and talent-scouting, whereas the latter is a player-vs-player wagering platform that they hope will be introduced to other centers through ggCircuit once it has been proven at Helix’s locations.

Helix eSports Centers
Helix
Helix eSports operates multiple centers in the US.

ggCircuit offers esports services to centers, providing cloud-based management software and a rewards system. They have worked with companies such as GameStop, Dell, Lenovo, and Best Buy.

With the proposed acquisition of online tournament provider and broadcaster EGL in August 2020, Esports Entertainment Group now have a suite of companies that can provide a full service to game developers. Most recently, they partnered with sports franchises Los Angeles Kings and Los Angeles Galaxy to host their esports tournaments.

The company’s esports betting company VIE.gg serves as the naming sponsor of North American organization’s Dignitas team in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

“With the acquisition of Helix and ggCircuit, we have created the most diversified, US-listed esports entertainment asset in the entire ecosystem,” said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group.

“These acquisitions significantly strengthen our Three Pillar Strategy, adding state-of-the-art esports entertainment centers, an esports-focused vertical enterprise software business, a best-in-class esports analytics platform, and a player-vs-player skill-based wagering platform to our diversified asset base.”

Business

Chinese esports organizer VSPN raises $100m in Tencent-led investment

Published: 26/Oct/2020 10:14 Updated: 26/Oct/2020 10:18

by Adam Fitch
VSPN Raises 100m Tencent
VSPN

Share

Tencent

Chinese conglomerate Tencent has led an investment round for VSPN, a leading esports tournament organiser in China, which totalled $100m.

VSPN started out hosting the King Pro League, a leading competition for Honor of Kings, in 2016, but they have expanded from mobile games quickly.

The $100m Series B funding round for VSPN also saw participation from Tiantu Capital, Susquehanna International Group, and Kuaishou.

This is the first round of funding that the tournament organizer has sought since the initial investment they received when launching four years ago. The money will go towards building an esports research institute, an esports culture park, and fueling further growth for their hosting efforts.

VSPN King Pro League
VSPN
VSPN hosts the popular King Pro League.

VSPN will also look to expand their content creation capabilities, including “building an esports short-form video ecosystem.”

Even before raising $100m, the company has witnessed explosive growth. In 2016, they hosted events for CrossFire, Hearthstone, League of Legends, Honor of Kings, and Battle of Balls. The next year, they established themselves as a leader in the Chinese esports market, continuing with the aforementioned titles and even hosting Riot Games’ prestigious LPL.

In 2018, VSPN expanded into Greater China, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. This included hosting events for major titles such as PUBG Mobile and FIFA Online, as well as League of Legends’ Rift Rivals competition for teams across the LPL, LCK, and LMS.

“Tencent is glad to support VSPN,” said Mars Hou, general manager of Tencent Esports. “VSPN’s long-term company vision and leading position in esports production is vital for Tencent to optimise the layout of the esports industry’s development.”

With Tencent owning 100% of Riot Games, 40% of Epic Games, and smaller percentages in many other game developers, VSPN may have an easier time than most in terms of expanding considering their new investor could provide opportunities with major titles like League of Legends and Fortnite.