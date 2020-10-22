 Garmin claims new esports smartwatch will improve performance of pros - Dexerto
Garmin claims new esports smartwatch will improve performance of pros

Published: 22/Oct/2020 12:40

by Adam Fitch
Fitness technology company Garmin have designed a smartwatch that they believe will elevate the performance of esports professionals.

The Garmin Instinct Esports Edition has been manufactured to help players optimize their habits for improved performance by giving feedback on things such as heart rate, stress level, and sleep.

The watch is said to have a “dedicated esports activity profile” and allows users to share their biometrics to gaming live streams through new tech called “STR3AMUP!”.

Players can broadcast their heart rate and stress level while gaming to show how intense moments affect them, and perhaps how they handle increasing pressure.

This is Garmin’s first esports-dedicated smartwatch.

While Garmin’s latest move into esports may shock some, the company actually partnered with an organization in February 2020. x-kom AGO — a Polish team who competes in CS:GO, League of Legends, and Fortnite — wears the Fenix 6 line of watches through their sponsorship deal.

It’s unknown whether the partnership helped to inform how Garmin designed their first watch tailored to gaming. However, the collaboration does include the collection of data from the org’s players so it would not be surprising if it did indeed inform the tech company on what features gamers need the most.

“Elite athletes around the world depend on Garmin products to monitor and improve their performance,” said Garmin’s vice president of sales, Dan Bartel. “With the Instinct Esports Edition, esports athletes can tap into that same technology to track and examine how their body responds to intense competition.

“Players can also use Instinct’s data to make adjustments in their daily lives, whether it be altering sleep patterns or activity levels, which can result in increased cognitive and physical performance during play.”

Though the Instinct Esports Edition has been officially announced, there is no word on the availability or price of the watch at the time of writing.

Gen.G to reward CSGO fans in new crypto partnership

Published: 22/Oct/2020 10:29 Updated: 22/Oct/2020 10:43

by Adam Fitch
Multinational organization Gen.G Esports are set to reward their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive fans through a partnership with crypto startup Rally.

Having recently launched a cryptocurrency named Creator Coin, Rally will enable Gen.G Esports to launch their own coin for avid fans.

Named GG Strike Coin, the org will issue their own cryptocurrency that will be used to identify and then reward supporters of their CS:GO roster.

Earlier on October 22, it was reported that former 100 Thieves player Liazz was set to sign for the team after the org announced their exit from Counter-Strike.

GG Strike Coin is Gen.G’s new cryptocurrency.

Gen.G will give fans access to private chats with coaches, players, and staff on Discord, and allow them to vote on key team decisions like jersey designs, team cheers, and emotes. Coin holders will also be able to buy exclusive merchandise through the system.

Gen.G isn’t the first esports team to launch a reward system based on cryptocurrencies, however. Spanish organization Team Heretics launched their own in August, following two-time TI victors OG, who did the same in March.

It’s a strange time for Gen.G in CS:GO as they only have three players officially signed following the departure of daps on September 17 and s0m on October 7 — they both now play for NRG, but in Riot Games’ Valorant.

“This means the fans are a part of it,” said Rally CEO’s Kevin Chou. “They own part of the brand. That’s a really important concept. I can pay to get merchandise. But I want to feel like I am a loyal fan and I get to participate in decisions.”

With this partnership, Gen.G will be hoping to increase their fan engagement by making them feel closer to the brand by aiding in the choices they make.