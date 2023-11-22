FaZe Blaze releases caffeinated chocolate snacks right after Pokimane cookie controversy

YouTuber and FaZe Clan star Lucas ‘Blaze’ Mosing has released new caffeinated chocolate snacks just days after Pokimane’s cookie controversy.

Earlier in November, Twitch star Pokimane came under fire from fans after launching her new company Myna, and releasing healthy chocolate ‘Midnight Mini Cookies.’

Complaints began after fans found a similar product at Costco, containing the same ingredients, nutritional value, and even the same name at a cheaper price.

The Twitch star hit back, claiming the product and formula behind it are exclusive to her company Myna, before calling out the “broke” viewers criticizing the “overpriced” cookies.

Now, FaZe Clan star Blaze has similarly released his own snacks off the back of Pokimane’s controversy.

FaZe Blaze launches new caffeinated chocolate snacks ‘Charged’

On November 21, FaZe Clan member Blaze announced his new company ‘Charge‘ — releasing caffeinated chocolate snacks as an alternative to energy drinks.

The YouTuber claimed his “highly caffeinated” energy chocolate is the “perfect” way to enjoy long gaming sessions without having to constantly rush to the bathroom in between games.

Each piece contains 54mg of caffeine, with no added sugar. Not only that, they’re vegan-friendly and gluten-free.

“A highly caffeinated energy chocolate that’s the perfect pick-me-up for your day, or if you’re like me the perfect way to enjoy a long gaming session without having to go to the bathroom like a traditional energy drink,” said Blaze.

Charge is available for purchase in a pack of 12 at $39.99 USD, with each pack containing three chocolate balls in either dark chocolate or milk chocolate. Alternatively, you can purchase an 80-piece pack for $79.99.

So far, Blaze has had a positive response from his fans on the product. However, we’ll have to wait and see what they think of the snacks when they get their hands on it.

