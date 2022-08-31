FaZe Clan renews McDonald’s partnership to make new original content

FaZe Clan has announced that they have renewed their partnership with global fast food brand McDonald’s USA, following a successful year which saw millions of views across different partnered content series.

To kick off the renewed partnership, FaZe Clan and McDonald’s will be hosting an activation at PAX West in Seattle, WA, from Friday, September 2 to Monday, September 5.

McDonald’s will be hosting activities for fans at their booth, including a meet-and-greet with FaZe stars, and sponsoring a showcase that gives FaZe Clan talent the opportunity to preview and play both new and upcoming games at the convention.

“McDonald’s has been an exceptional partner for FaZe Clan, as they understand the creativity and authenticity needed to engage with a younger, diverse audience,” said FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink. “I’m thrilled to renew our partnership with McDonald’s USA, as we bring together FaZe Clan’s community with McDonald’s brand power.”

The partnership will include new and original content and IP, building on campaigns from the past year. These include the ‘Spotlight’ series, which drew almost 2.5 million total views, as well as the ‘Friendsgiving’ livestream that garnered almost 300k live viewers.

“Collaborating with a gaming platform of FaZe Clan’s influence and credibility provides a unique opportunity for us to collaborate on original programs that honor the diverse interests of our fans,” said Veronica Thompson, Director of Cultural Engagement and Activations at McDonald’s USA. “We’re excited to continue our partnership with FaZe Clan this year as we deepen the engagement between McDonald’s brand and gaming fans.”

So far, McDonald’s and FaZe Clan haven’t announced the types of new content that fans can expect to see from this partnership.

The renewal comes shortly after FaZe Clan officially went public in July, listed on the NASDAQ.