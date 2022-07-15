FaZe Clan to go public as merger is approved by shareholders

Declan Mclaughlin . 12 minutes ago

The merger between B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp and FaZe Clan was approved by shareholders on the morning of July 15. The esports organization will soon go public on the NASDAQ exchange.

The Special Purpose Acquisition Company is currently traded at $9.82 at the time of publishing, closing on July 14 at $9.72. The deal between the two companies is valued at $987 million.

The companies will now be under the name FaZe Holdings Inc. According to the company’s initial announcement, existing shareholders in FaZe Clan will own 68% of the company. The SEC approved the merger on June 22.

FaZe Clan will join Enthusiast Gaming, OverActive Media and Astralis as one of the few companies with esports components listed on a public market. FaZe is the first of its size and prominence to go public in such a way.

The merger, and FaZe Clan going to the public markets, had been in doubt after the org missed its initial first quarter deadline to complete the deal after announcing the merger on October 21, 2021.

The deal was potentially “dead in the water” at one point, according to Sports Business Journal, after an amendment was filed with the SEC that showcased some of the worst-case scenarios around FaZe’s business model.

But the merger has been approved by shareholders, possibly boosted by the minimum amount of money FaZe needed to have on hand to cement the deal was waived, according to a report by Esports Insider on July 14.

The LA-based esports company has multiple teams under its banner and is also known for its content creation and influencers. In the lead-up to this deal, the company was featured in a GQ profile.

“I view FaZe as almost like a holding company. It’s an I.P. company. And then the verticals underneath that, you’ve got merchandise, you’ve got esports, you’ve got sponsorships, you’ve got wholly owned I.P. and content creation,” Daniel Schribman, the CIO of B. Riley Financial said about FaZe in the GQ story. “When we think about it from a financial perspective, esports are insignificant here.”

The ticker for the company will soon change to FAZE.