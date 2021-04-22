First 'Esports Fashion Week' announced for brands to show off esports apparel - Dexerto

The Esports Fashion Group has been announced, led by a team of industry professionals aiming to spearhead the convergence of competitive gaming and fashion.

The group’s first step will be launching Esports Fashion Week, a platform that hopes to “showcase the stunning diversity of styles and aesthetics” across the industry.

The pilot of the event is earmarked for the third quarter of 2021 and is planned as being the “first-of-its-kind hub” for esports apparel brands to debut their latest collections.

Not only will Esports Fashion Week serve as a platform for upcoming clothing collections, they want it to be a means of attracting endemic and non-endemic companies alike.

The group has been put together by chairman Alex Bienert, president Ali Rezvan, vice president of strategy and operations Owen Fish, and co-founder Warren Fish.

The team behind the initiative has worked with brands such as Microsoft, Movember, Nintendo, and Verizon. Warren, for example, was a founding employee of Gfinity and headed up league operations, followed by publisher and developer relations, during his nine-year stint at the company.

Monetization is often hard to come by in esports, but Esports Fashion Group claim to be structuring their offering around “delivering value and a return of investment” with “unique consumer and partner offerings.”

H4X celebrates @NICKMERCS cyber athlete, Faze Clan member, and twitch streamer. The Blackout 2.0 Collection includes a hoodie, t-shirt and hat crafted with the utmost quality standards to suitably honor Nick's storied heritage. https://t.co/16oU8XDKyy pic.twitter.com/h7oqZ4dfAe — H4X⌝ (@H4Xgg) April 10, 2021

“When I was first approached about this amazing opportunity, I couldn’t say no,” said Warren. “The group’s vision was so clear, and there was no doubt in my mind that this would be a success.

“Since then, we have been working together to build the Esports Fashion Group to where it is today, and we’re all very proud of what we have achieved. I believe that this concept is the future of esports fashion, and I am looking forward to going on that journey with the ever-growing team. Today marks a new chapter to push creativity and broaden our industry.”

Look out for the first iteration of the project coming in the third quarter of 2021.