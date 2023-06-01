Esports Awards 2023: Location, date & categories confirmed
The Esports Awards is back once again in 2023, celebrating the very best of the industry, from players to publishers, videographers to journalists, and many more in between. Here are all the details.
On Thursday, June 1, the Esports Awards announced the eighth edition of the event, bringing it back to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the second year in a row.
The event celebrates the best of the esports industry across a wide range of categories, honoring players, teams, influencers, journalists, and more.
Here are all of the details you need about Esports Awards 2023.
Esports Awards 2023 date & location
This year’s event will take place in Las Vegas, NV on November 30, 2023, just like it did in December 2022. The best in the industry will be heading out to Resorts World Las Vegas, to celebrate the games we all know and love.
In 2022, they also hosted various events around the awards, such as a golf tournament, so there could be more to come like that down the line.
Esports Awards 2023: Voting & nominations
With a few months still to go before the event takes place, the nomination process is now open, though this year it will only involve esports professionals rather than the wider fanbase and community.
Nominations are open to those working in the industry from June 1 and must be completed before July 7. The names of the first nominees will be revealed on July 26, while the names of the Pro and On-Air finalists will be revealed on September 20.
Once nominations are in and announced, the Esports Awards panel will shortlist the candidates for each category, and voting will be opened. Usually, the public is allowed to vote on candidates in most categories, though it’s unclear whether that will be changed for the 2023 awards.
Esports Awards 2023: Categories
- Esports Cosplay of the Year
- Esports Creative of the Year
- Esports Creative Team of the Year
- Esports Content of the Year
- Esports Content Creator of the Year
- Esports Personality of the Year
- Streamer of the Year
- Esports Broadcast/Production Team of the Year
- Esports Commercial Partner of the Year
- Esports Coverage Platform of the Year
- Esports Hardware Piece of the Year
- Esports Journalist of the Year
- Esports Publisher of the Year
- Esports Supporting Service of the Year
- Esports Game of the Year
- Esports Mobile Game of the Year
- Esports Colour Caster of the Year
- Esports Desk Analyst of the Year
- Collegiate Program of the Year
- Esports Host of the Year presented by 5GRV
- Esports Play By Play Caster of the Year
- Esports Coach of the Year
- Esports Controller Player of the Year
- Esports Mobile Player of the Year
- Esports Organisation of the Year
- Esports PC Player of the Year
- Esports Team of the Year
- Breakthrough Player of the Year
- Esports Play of the Year
- Lifetime Achievement in Esports
- Panel’s Choice Award
Esports Awards 2023 Key dates
Key dates include:
- June 1: Nominations open
- July 7: Nominations close
- July 26: First nominees reveal
- July 26: Voting opens
- September 20: Pro and On-Air nominees reveal
- November 13-20: Turbo voting period–votes are worth double
- November 20: Voting closes on all categories but 3
- November 25: Voting closes for Esports PC Player, Esports Organization, and Esports Team of the Year
- November 27-28: Inaugural Scholars
- November 29-30: Esports Awards 2023