Esports Awards 2023: Location, date & categories confirmed

The Esports Awards is back once again in 2023, celebrating the very best of the industry, from players to publishers, videographers to journalists, and many more in between. Here are all the details.

On Thursday, June 1, the Esports Awards announced the eighth edition of the event, bringing it back to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the second year in a row.

The event celebrates the best of the esports industry across a wide range of categories, honoring players, teams, influencers, journalists, and more.

Here are all of the details you need about Esports Awards 2023.

This year’s event will take place in Las Vegas, NV on November 30, 2023, just like it did in December 2022. The best in the industry will be heading out to Resorts World Las Vegas, to celebrate the games we all know and love.

In 2022, they also hosted various events around the awards, such as a golf tournament, so there could be more to come like that down the line.

Esports Awards 2023: Voting & nominations

With a few months still to go before the event takes place, the nomination process is now open, though this year it will only involve esports professionals rather than the wider fanbase and community.

Nominations are open to those working in the industry from June 1 and must be completed before July 7. The names of the first nominees will be revealed on July 26, while the names of the Pro and On-Air finalists will be revealed on September 20.

Once nominations are in and announced, the Esports Awards panel will shortlist the candidates for each category, and voting will be opened. Usually, the public is allowed to vote on candidates in most categories, though it’s unclear whether that will be changed for the 2023 awards.

Esports Awards 2023: Categories

Esports Cosplay of the Year

Esports Creative of the Year

Esports Creative Team of the Year

Esports Content of the Year

Esports Content Creator of the Year

Esports Personality of the Year

Streamer of the Year

Esports Broadcast/Production Team of the Year

Esports Commercial Partner of the Year

Esports Coverage Platform of the Year

Esports Hardware Piece of the Year

Esports Journalist of the Year

Esports Publisher of the Year

Esports Supporting Service of the Year

Esports Game of the Year

Esports Mobile Game of the Year

Esports Colour Caster of the Year

Esports Desk Analyst of the Year

Collegiate Program of the Year

Esports Host of the Year presented by 5GRV

Esports Play By Play Caster of the Year

Esports Coach of the Year

Esports Controller Player of the Year

Esports Mobile Player of the Year

Esports Organisation of the Year

Esports PC Player of the Year

Esports Team of the Year

Breakthrough Player of the Year

Esports Play of the Year

Lifetime Achievement in Esports

Panel’s Choice Award

Esports Awards 2023 Key dates

