Jake Paul roasted by Mike Tyson fans over “fake” tiger photo

With the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson approaching, boxing fans are roasting Paul for his “fake” tiger photo.

Jake Paul is known for his patented trash-talking in the lead-up to a boxing match. And his bout with Mike Tyson is proving to be no different.

Paul sent out a photo of himself holding a tiger on a leash—meant as an homage of sorts to Tyson’s famous tiger image.

Tyson’s photo included his real-life pet tiger, Kenya. The well-known picture dates back to 1996, during the peak of the “Iron Mike” reign.

Mike Tyson fans roast Jake Paul for “photoshopped” tiger

However, Paul’s photo drew immediate criticism after he cropped it alongside Tyson’s and posted it to his 4.6 million followers on X.

Several fans pointed out that Paul’s photo is a photoshopped tiger, while Tyson’s is a legitimate full-grown feline.

One X user took a shot at whoever Paul hired to edit the photo with a comical video.

Another fan claims that Paul’s photo looks as though he’s the one on the leash rather than the tiger.

Paul even caught flack for looking terrified in the photo by one X user.

If Paul wanted to elicit a strong reaction from boxing fans, he succeeded with this photo.

The original post has over two million views as of this writing, and most of the replies are bashing Paul.

Paul is used to fighting opponents with massive followings, but going up against Tyson and his fierce allegiance of fans is a different animal.

Plus, even as a 57-year-old, many believe Tyson can still bring his trademark power to the ring.

On July 20, Paul puts his 9-1 record up against a former boxing world champion with 44 career knockouts.