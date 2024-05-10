How to watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr: Undercard, ringwalk times & more

Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr will both look to become a two-time lightweight world champion this weekend when they square off for the vacant IBF lightweight world title.

Lomachenko, who is a former three-weight world champion, has not fought for almost a year after his controversial split decision loss to Devin Haney in a bid to become undisputed lightweight world champion.

Meanwhile, Kambosos, who has previously held three lightweight world title belts after an impressive win over Teofimo Lopez in 2021, is also on the rebuild after successive losses to Haney for all four belts.

The Australian fighter won a controversial majority decision against Maxi Hughes last time out but will have to step up the levels if he is to score an upset victory over Lomachenko.

Here is all you need to know about Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr.

When is Lomachenko vs Kambosos?

Lomachenko vs Kambosos will take place on Saturday, May 11. The fight card is scheduled to begin at 8pm ET and 5pm PT (with a start time of 1am BST on Sunday, May 12).

Where is Lomachenko vs Kambosos?

Lomachenko vs Kambosos will take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The venue has a capacity of 15,500.

How can I watch Lomachenko vs Kambosos?

ESPN+ will broadcast the fight live in the USA, while Sky Sports will show the fight in the UK.

What time are ringwalks for Lomachenko vs Kambosos?

Ringwalks are expected to take place at 11pm ET, 8pm PT and 4am BST although that is subject to change depending on the length of the undercard fights.

Who is on the undercard of Lomachenko vs Kambosos?

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr (vacant IBF lightweight world title)

Nina Hughes (champion) vs Cherneka Johnson (WBA women’s bantamweight world title)

Andrew Moloney vs Pedro Guevara (vacant WBC interim super-flyweight world title)

Imam Khataev vs Ricards Bolotniks (light-heavyweight)

Lucas Browne vs Hemi Ahio (heavyweight)

Joseph Goodall vs Django Opelu (heavyweight)

