Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury purse worth $200m claims Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn has claimed that Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury’s purse would be worth more than $200 million if the pair stepped into the ring together.

Joshua’s next fight could well be against Fury if the Gypsy King can beat Oleksandr Usyk on May, 18. Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, has now shared details of just how much each fighter could make from the bout which he claims would be “the biggest fight ever”.

“I mean, certainly, you are talking north of £100million ($126.15m) for each guy,” he told Piers Morgan Uncensored. “The biggest fight ever… We would do alright. We take a percentage of Anthony Joshua.

“It varies across what he earns. As a fighter starts to become more powerful, more popular, your relationship with them extends through a longer contract.

“Don’t forget Anthony Joshua signed a life long contract with us three years ago [which is] very unique in the sport. He’s the most loyal fighter… He’s involved in the business, as well, which is the first time we’ve ever done that with a client.”

Although the numbers being mentioned are astronomical, it will not be the most lucrative fight in the history of the sport.

It is estimated that Floyd Mayweather Jr made £230m ($290m) and Conor McGregor £80m ($100.9m) from their fight in 2017. Mayweather is also understood to have made £200m ($252.3m) from his bout with Manny Pacquiao, who in turn took home £100m ($126.13m).

Hearn is desperate for Fury to beat Usyk next month as he looks to clear the way for Joshua and Fury to meet in the ring in what has been a highly anticipated fight for some time now.

Joshua’s promoter pleaded with Fury to beat his opponent after AJ knocked out Francis Ngannou in the second round of their fight in Saudi Arabia last month.