Tyson Fury refuses stare-down with “scary looking” Oleksandr Usyk

Hunter Haas
Tyson Fury wouldn’t even acknowledge Oleksandr Usyk during their pre-fight press conferenceYouTube: DAZN Boxing

Tyson Fury kept things simple at the pre-fight press conference ahead of his unification bout vs Oleksandr Usyk. But he still left fans with a memorable moment during the face-off.

The final press conference ahead of boxing’s first undisputed heavyweight title fight of the century took place on May 16 in front of a rowdy Saudi Arabia crowd.

Fury, the reigning WBC heavyweight champion, will unify his title with Usyk’s WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO belts in a 12-round matchup.

The much-anticipated pre-fight presser had many boxing fans glued to the screen for any semblance of trash talk between the two main eventers.

Alas, Usyk only gave a couple of statements, while his counterpart, Fury, kept it short and sweet as well. He wished his opponent well and said that the talking was over — nothing more, nothing less.

The two came face to face in the classic pre-fight stare-down — at least, that’s what was supposed to happen. Instead, Fury refused to even look at Usyk.

While the Ukrainian star didn’t take his glare off Fury once, the British boxing champion was busy smiling, waving, and flexing at the camera.

This hilarious turn of events was far from the first time Fury has made fans laugh at a press conference, as he has a history of entertaining in the days leading up to a fight.

Following the strange press conference, Fury met with a reporter who asked why he wouldn’t make eye contact with Usyk.

“That’s a scary lookin’ dude,” Fury said in an honest assessment of the situation. It’s hard to blame ‘The Gypsy King’ there because Usyk’s stare was downright terrifying.

Still, as formidable of a foe as Usyk is, Fury promises he’s ready. And he won’t accept anything short of referee Mark Nelson raising his hand at the end.

Fury wants to follow in the footsteps of his fellow Brit Lennox Lewis as the boxing world’s first undisputed heavyweight champion since 1999.

About The Author

Anthony Joshua (L) and Tyson Fury (R)
Boxing
Tyson Fury manager insists he'll fight Anthony Joshua regardless of Oleksandr Usyk result
Matt Hobkinson
Tyson Fury dressed up as Batman prior to his world title fight with Wladimir Klitschko back in 2015
Boxing
Tyson Fury best press conference moments from Batman stunt to American Pie singalong
Sean McCormick
Boxing champion Tyson Fury gave his prediction for the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing match.
Boxing
Tyson Fury backs Mike Tyson to KO Jake Paul & breaks mold with fight opinion
Hunter Haas
Tyson Fury catches Deontay Wilder with a left hook
Boxing
Tyson Fury boxing record: Oleksandr Usyk fight to crown undisputed heavyweight champion
Matt Hobkinson
