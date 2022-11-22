Battlefield 2042 Season 3 update: How to unlock Rorsch Mk-4, NVK-P125 & NVK-S22

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

Wondering how to unlock the Rorsch Mk-4, NVK-P125, and NVK-S22 in Battlefield 2042 Season 3: Escalation? Then our handy unlock guide has you covered.

The Battlefield 2042 Season 3: Escalation update is finally live, bringing with it plenty of new content for players to delve into. There’s the new Spearhead map, Specialist system rework, and much more.

However, like most updates, the developers have added a number of new weapons that can be unlocked. These are the Rorsch Mk-4, NVK-P125 and NVK-S22. Not only do these new guns hit incredibly hard, but they’re also extremely fun to use across the game’s maps and modes.

So, if you want to know how to unlock the Rorsch Mk-4, NVK-P125, and NVK-S22 in Battlefield 2042, then our guide has everything you need to know.

How to unlock Rorsch Mk-4, NVK-P125 & NVK-S22 in Battlefield 2042

EA The Battlefield Season 3 update has added plenty of new content.

In order to unlock the Rorsch Mk-4, NVK-P125 & NVK-S22 in Battlefield 2042, you’ll need to grind through the Season 3 Battle Pass. The tiers you need to reach for each gun can be found below:

Rorsch Mk-4: Battle Pass Tier 10

Battle Pass Tier 10 NVK-P125: Battle Pass Tier 28

Battle Pass Tier 28 NVK-S22: Battle Pass Tier 34

It’s important to note that all three weapons can be unlocked for free. However, players who purchase the Premium Pass can unlock the exclusive Endgame skin for the Rorsch Mk-4 by reaching Tier 85 in the Battle Pass.

Also included in the content update is the Throwing Knife, which can give you a stealthy option to eliminate foes, and the EMKV90-TOR Tank, a deadly vehicle that comes with two modes: Siege Mode and Mobility Mode.

The Throwing Knife and EMKV90-TOR Tank are reaching Tier 16 and Tier 22, so be sure to also add these two to your arsenal.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about unlocking the Rorsch Mk-4, NVK-P125, and NVK-S22 in Battlefield 2042. Be sure to check out our Battlefield page for all the latest updates.