Battlefield 2042 update 1.2 patch notes: Kaleidoscope rework, Specialist changes, more

Brad Norton . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

Battlefield 2042’s 1.2 update has been revealed in full and there’s plenty to wrap your head around in the latest patch notes. From map reworks to fresh stats pages and a range of bug fixes, here’s all you need to know.

Continuing the monthly cadence of major updates, the 1.2 patch is now locked in for Battlefield 2042. Marking the midway point of Season 1, a content drop that actually boosted the game’s player base amidst fears of abandonment, devs are now looking to keep the ball rolling.

While no new content is bundled into the 1.2 patch per se, a number of drastic changes have been implemented in hopes of keeping original content fresh.

So before you drop back into Battlefield 2042, brush up on all there is to know about the 1.2 update.

Kaleidoscope map rework the first of many in Battlefield 2042

When Battlefield 2042 launched in November of 2021, it did so with seven maps in total. While some were better than others, DICE is now looking to rework a number of those that didn’t quite meet the mark.

First up, Kaleidoscope. This vibrant South Korean map has been retooled from the ground up with everything from new flag positions and elevation tweaks to additional cover assets, devs have confirmed. Not only that, but entirely new areas have also been added around the map to keep players on their toes.

Chipping away one rework at a time, Kaleidoscope kicks things off in the 1.2 patch and is set to be followed by Renewal at some stage in Season 2.

Specialist & Profile changes in Battlefield 2042

New in Battlefield 2042 were Specialists, a range of unique characters with their own abilities and personalities. Admitting that their “style and tone” weren’t quite in line with the game’s overall direction, devs have now overhauled their base character models to better fit “the world of 2042.”

Electronic Arts A look at the newly redesigned Specialists in Battlefield 2042.

Additionally, long-requested profile improvements have now arrived as players can check performance stats through the menu moving forward. From overall K/D ratio to total shots fired, players will have a better time keeping tabs on their impact in-game.

Content & Improvements

Kaleidoscope – Map Improvement

We have revised the playspace to add more cover, creating new flag positions, and improved the flow across the whole map.

Cover has been added not only with the placement of new assets, but also in the raising of terrain to help break sightlines and let infantry move more purposefully around the map. Most importantly, these new assets bring more tactical destruction which help to ensure that the map evolves throughout the duration of each round, and provide both Attackers and Defenders with new options when playing in key areas.

We have also introduced new areas onto the map, by adding a Forward Operating Base into the park, with a second command post added close to the Tower. The Data Center has similarly received multiple passes from the teams to help ensure that there are more cover points, and new war torn looks to certain areas that help make the map more faithful to 2042’s setting.

Specialists – Style and Tone Updates

In this update, we are revising our art direction to ensure Specialists meet your Style and Tone expectations for our world of 2042. You will notice updated Specialist character models to better reflect the intense situations they have experienced.

Player Profile

Your Profile shows your current in-game progress and your performance stats since launch. View information such as your current Rank, XP required towards the next Rank and the associated unlocks, your top Masteries and the unlocks you are next closest to completing.

While on the Statistics screen, you can check out information such as your K/D Ratio, kills, deaths, assists, revives, accuracy, shots fired and much more.

Changelog

General

Fixed an issue with Aim Assist that prevented Auto Tracking from working as intended for moving targets

A scroll menu has been added while viewing weapon attachments

Previewing skins while in a game will no longer show character feet clipping into the ground

Text in the Collection screen identifying Ranger’s category is now easier to read

The Hide UI button in the Battle Pass screen no longer hides Player Card backgrounds or Tags

Battlefield Portal

Rush – corresponding era-specific MCOM’s have been added for all maps. The Bad Company 2 version also received visual improvements from its original look and feel

Fixed an issue where AI Soldiers driving tanks wouldn’t move in the El Alamein: Axis Airfield map layout

Modifiers

Dozer will no longer regenerate explosive damage even when Soldier Health Regeneration is On

The call-in Vehicle Cooldown modifier now affects the window of time when a vehicle is destroyed and when it’s available for use again

The call-in tablet now correctly displays when vehicles are unavailable due to limits being reached

AI Soldiers are now able to fly planes

Vehicle Superiority will now respect the ticket multiplier modifier

Vehicle Superiority ticket progress bar will now update based on max tickets remaining

A new separate Modifier has been added for enabling AI passenger seats

Rules Editor

Quad Bike vehicles placed in the map now respond to ModBuilder Blocks

Resolved a Rules Editor teleporting issue on Exposure

The “Equals” Rules Editor block now supports Capture Point type

Disabled Capture Points will no longer impact the game, such as still having ticket bleed

Teleport now works in vehicle superiority game modes

Several new Rules Editor blocks have been added GetPreviousOwnerTeamId GetOwnerProgressTeamId GetCurrentOwnerTeamId GetCaptureProgress OnCaptured:CapturePoint OnCapturing:CapturePoint OnLost:CapturePoint



Gadgets

Picking up Ammo Pouches should now always register when collecting them in quick succession

An incorrect status is no longer displayed while using insta-lock projectiles such as Sundance’s Anti-Armor grenade

Fixed an issue where the player could use both IBA Armor Plates consecutively after placing Boris’s SG-36 Sentry Gun or Irish’s DCS Deployable Cover

Anti-Tank Mine

The handle of the Anti-Tank Mine no longer floats while held when changing to it from the NTW-50

C5

C5 no longer gets attached to the MV38-Condor when thrown from the passenger seat

Insertion Beacon

The Insertion Beacon health bar and icon should now not be offset when it’s placed on uneven terrain

Repair Tool

The Repair Tool now starts cooling down immediately when stopping a repair

There is no longer an incorrect delay before the overheat progress starts

Smoke Grenade Launcher

The Smoke Grenade Launcher now shows the correct category tag in the Battle Pass

Hazard Zone

There is now a chance for a powerful AI Tank to appear which guards a significant number of Data Drives. It’s marked on the map, so it’s up to you if you want to try and get the sweet loot…

In-world icons have been adjusted to make it easier to read how many Data Drives are at each location

You are now able to pick up Gadgets dropped by Players and AI Soldiers

An issue has been resolved that prevented Ranger and vehicle call-in items from being used after picking up the required Uplink

Soldier

Auto deploying a parachute should no longer deploy too late or cause fall damage

The camera will no longer clip in transition from 1P to 3P view while performing a takedown

Soldiers sometimes did not drop their weapons when dying in a vehicle. This has been resolved

Made changes to areas where explosion damage would still reach out of range soldiers

Fixed an issue where melee attacks could cause physical issues on transition areas such as slopes

Fixed as bug where reviving and trying to melee didn’t cancel the revive

Soldiers no longer clip into each other during takedown animations

Fixed an issue where downed animations were not played correctly if the player died before others players spawned in

Fixed an issue reviving an ally inside the elevator on Renewal wasn’t possible

Added high quality animations for occluded soldier kill cams

Spawning on a player that is prone will ensure you are now also in prone stance

Prone behavior on steep slopes has been improved which should prevent instances of inaccurate dispersion while firing

You are now able to go prone while walking backwards

Player models would sometimes stick through walls while prone, which allowed them to be damaged. This should no longer happen

Stairs or slopes should no longer sometimes show vaulting animations

You should no longer sometimes see a stuttering animation when starting a slide

Visuals for soldiers and vehicles popping into player view after being hidden has been made smoother

Fixed an issue where the forward button had to be held for a short duration to enter ladders

Jumping should no longer get interrupted directly after vaulting

An issue has been resolved that prevented sliding immediately after climbing a ladder

Jumping during a slide should now always trigger correctly

Specialists

Paik

We felt that Paik’s EMG-X Scanner was not consistently worth using as an offensive tool as it caused her to become spotted, and thus vulnerable. We therefore removed this self-spotting effect, and slightly increased the spot duration of scanned enemies to make the Scanner more reliable for use.

Increased the spot duration while using the EMG-X Scanner from 0.5 -> 0.85s

Paik is no longer spotted when using the EMG-X Scanner

Rao

Rao’s Hack effect should no longer last when in the passenger seat of a vehicle

Rao’s hacking animation should no longer sometimes get stuck

Rao’s hacking now properly goes through some penetrable or see through objects, while before it didn’t always do that

Sundance

Resolved discrepancies with Sundance Grenade Icons

Sundance’s Wingsuit audio should no longer continue playing when entering a vehicle

You should now be able to perform takedown while inside bushes

Angel

Angel’s Loadout Crate should no longer block ladders

Casper

The OV-P Recon Drone is now always destroyed when hit by air vehicles

Dozer

Bashing with Dozer’s SOB-8 Ballistic Shield should now always follow the enemy soldier

The camera should no longer clip through structures when attacking with Dozer’s SOB-8 Ballistic Shield

Irish

Ammo Crates and Medical Crates can no longer go through Irish’s DCS Deployable Cover

Lis

Fixed an issue where hitting the back of a T90 MBT with Lis’ G-84 TGM would deal 1% damage

Fixed issues with aircraft HUD disappearing when shooting and reloading the G-84 TGM from a passenger seat

G-84 TGM camera missile visuals now properly interact with the sandstorm on Hourglass

Lis’s animations should no longer sometimes clip during End of Round

Reduced the brightness for Lis’s Armor Hunter trait

UI/HUD

Added support for Aim Based Icons Opacity. This new feature allows the opacity of icons to be adjusted based on how close or how far they are from the center of the screen. Icons at the center of the screen will be more transparent, whereas icons at the edge of the screen will be more opaque. This feature aims to prevent icons from blocking the visibility of enemy targets that you are aiming at. It is active at all times with greater effect when zoomed (very low opacity when the icon is in the center). Enemy player icons’ opacity are not affected by this feature.

Added options to customize the area of the screen where the opacity is affected as well as the transparency in the periphery of the area or at the center of the screen when zoomed and not zoomed. The option can be found under DIsplay > HUD Icons.”

Added a new HUD option called “Horizontal HUD Padding” which allows adjusting how far off the left and right side the HUD is positioned. When set to 0, elements such as the minimap and the inventory will be positioned at the edges of the screen. When set to 100, those elements will be close to the center. This option can be found under Display > HUD General

Improved readability of nearby grenade threats through an updated grenade warning indicator icon. Animation, size and opacity scaling over distances adjustments have been made to ensure it’s easier to see the warning when the grenade isn’t in the player’s view

In-world health bars, icons and names should now always be visible on unoccupied and friendly vehicles

Fixed issues with distance not being visible on location, danger and objective pings when these icons are sticking to edge of screen



Vehicles

Adjusted helicopter rotor transparency in 1P view to reduce potential photosensitivity risks.

Ammo counters and the actual replenish time are now fully synced properly on vehicle weapon pods.

Fixed an issue that was causing the MV38-Condor to not take off while in flight mode

Fixed an issue where the reload timer on missiles would stay on screen after switching weapons.

The spark element for miniguns has been adapted to light level so it doesn’t block player view while in low-light environments

A Minigun/20mm shell eject effect has been added for the MD540 Nightbird

Added 25mm shell eject effects for aircraft Anti-Aircraft weapon

Collision damage has been updated for light vs heavy air vehicles. This does not mean the vehicles are immediately destroyed while colliding, but they will take more damage than before

50mm Air Cannon Pod (Condor / Hind)

We felt the offensive capabilities from the MV-38 Condor and Mi-240 Super Hind against infantry were still too strong. We are adjusting their 50mm Cannon to help further limit their impact on infantry, and to put more focus on these helicopters being intended as a means of transport.

Ammo count reduced from 12 to 8

Blast radius reduced from 5 -> 3.5m

Replenish time increased from 3.5 -> 6s

EBAA Wildcat

We are adjusting the EBAA WILDCAT’s anti-air capabilities to ensure these weapons are more effective in their intended use of dealing with air vehicles.

Anti-Aircraft Missiles – Damage increased from 130 -> 210. This means it’s now a 2-hit kill against the Nightbird and Jets, and will leave Attack Helicopters at critical HP.

Anti-Aircraft Missiles lock on range increased from 400 -> 600m

Dual 30mm AA Cannons minimum damage has been removed. It now always does the same damage at all ranges

Dual 30mm AA Cannons now do slightly more damage against Jets and all Helicopters

RAH-68 Huron / YG-99 Hannibal

We felt the Stealth Helicopter 30mm Cannon Pods were too powerful against infantry because they could be fired for extended periods of time and leaving little opportunity for infantry to retaliate. We have therefore increased the overheat speed for these Cannons to limit their impact on infantry.

Increased overheat of the 30mm Cannon Pods on the RAH-68 Huron and YG-99 Hannibal

The wrong keybind is no longer being displayed for the Equipment Slot in the Gunner seat for RAH-68 Huron and YG-99 Hannibal

Adjusted entry icon position on the YG-99 Hannibal/ RAH-68 Huron

Weapons

Fixed an issue where Shotguns were dealing damage up to 300m. They no longer deal damage above 200m. For those fired upon from distances with a shotgun, it means less instances of falsely giving you feedback that you might be in danger. For shotgun wielders, it should no longer mistakenly give you the indication that you could effectively eliminate your target from such distances

The Incendiary Grenade launcher no longer one shots enemies

Reduced the peripheral blur around weapon scopes when zoomed in to aid with general visibility

M5A3 barrel is no longer visible through some scopes

BKS Scope no longer clips with camera in NTW-50

Ghostmaker R10 barrel is no longer visible through certain scopes

A number of scopes have been updated to ensure a larger playable area is visible when Aiming Down Sights

Tweaked shell eject effects so that the shell casings aren’t visible when ADSing with the PSO-1 scope

Fixed an issue that was breaking scope visuals on the BKS 8X and SDB 10X when certain underbarrels were equipped

The Target 8T 1.25-4.5X scope is no longer missing its “Toggle Optic” label

Buckshot Shell’s default magazine now has the correct magazine size icon

The MP28 default red-dot sight is now using the correct icon

Fixed an issue that was causing incorrect visuals to be displayed through scopes with some skins

BSV-M

Full Auto mode on the BSV-M no longer provides Recoil Compensation and instead gives a 15% Dispersion Penalty

Adjusted the BSV-M High Power Magazine damage dropoff to begin at 50m instead of 100m

Fixed an issue where the BSV-M would not get reduced recoil while using the bipod

Fixed an issue where the BSV-M magazine size in the HUD did not match the one equipped on the weapon

K30

Reduced K30 ammo type damage for Subsonic, Standard Issue and High-Power rounds Subsonic, 0-10m – 22 dmg > 18 dmg Subsonic, 30-40m – 18 dmg > 15 dmg Standard Issue, 0-10m – 22 dmg > 18 dmg High-Power, 0-10m – 22 dmg > 18 dmg



M5A1

Reduced the M5A3 Close Combat rounds damage 0-20m – 22 -> 18 damage



MP9

Reduced the MP9 Close Combat rounds damage 0-5m – 28 -> 22 damage 30-40m – 22 -> 18 damage



