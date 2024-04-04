GamingBaldur's Gate

The city in Baldur’s Gate 3 hides a secret room with scantily-clad people

Scott Baird
Raphael commander card Magic The GatheringWizards of the Coast/Livia Prima

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has discovered a hidden loading area with a rude secret, as it contains a lot of scantily-clad character models.

In video games, it’s not uncommon for character sprites/models to be loaded into places players cannot see. This allows them to be easily added to a scene or switched out for an existing model, ensuring a seamless experience.

This explains the discovery made by a user on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, as their wife accidentally loaded themselves into a room filled with character models, including male and female versions of Harleep who are wearing very few clothes.

The other oddities in the room include a character model for Shar that resembles the unused design for the Nightsong, a version of the Emperor without color on its model, and the half-orc waiter who appears during Karlach’s date scene.

“This is the Dev Room,” one commenter explained, “You can actually hear an explanation of it at the end of this AGDQ Speedrun. It is used as a place to stow characters that only exist during certain parts of the story.”

This isn’t the first time that assets have been discovered outside of the player’s view, as the character creation screen also has models behind the camera to facilitate the loading of new Tav race/body models.

It’s always fascinating when players discover these little moments where the curtain is peeled back, and the tools used by the developers are laid bare. In this case, it’s literally bare, as naked devils are just one glitch trip away for all Baldur’s Gate 3 players.

