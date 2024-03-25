Baldur’s Gate 3 players spot bizzare feature in Raphael’s health bar

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game that is full of surprises and even after several months of release, players continue to find secrets in the game. As such, one player recently noticed a bizarre feature with regard to Raphael’s health bar.

The discussion surrounding this topic was initiated by a Reddit user who claimed, “Doesn’t Raphael usually have 666 hp? Why does he have 865?” They also posted a screenshot of Raphael which clearly showed the 865 HP. This led to some deep discussion as several players joined into the conversation since it was a bizarre incident.

One such user commented, “Pretty in character to deliberately drop his health to a more dramatic number to fight the heroes.” Another user chimed in, “I’ve also had that happen, but it doesn’t increase the difficulty of the fight. He goes back down to 666 hp in the House of Hope.”

One user also stated, “He seems to have gained four levels – normally he’s level 12. Perhaps this is correlated to his abnormally high hit points? 666/12 is almost equal to 865/16.” Finally, one of the players mentioned, “It seems for Tactician and above he gets 865HP in his human form when you encounter him outside of combat. When you fight him in the House of Hope he still has 666HP.”

Therefore, it is safe to mention that even though it is a bizarre feature, this only happens when you are playing in harder difficulties. Apart from that, you will see his HP at 865 when outside of battle. During the battle, this HP is fixed at 666, which means there is no reason for worry.