Skip work for Baldur’s Gate 3 launch with Larian Studio’s “Special Leave” form

With Larian Studios’ ingenious ‘Request for Special Leave’ form, Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are just one signature away from their grand adventure.

As we inch closer to the much-anticipated launch of Baldur’s Gate 3, fans are becoming more excited — but may possibly feel a sense of dread at the thought of work obligations standing between them and the game.

Larian Studios, the developer of the epic RPG, has come to the rescue with an amusing solution.

In a tweet that had many keen gamers nodding in approval, Larian Studios posted an official-looking “Request for Special Leave – Baldur’s Day Dispensation” form.

The form allows enthusiastic adventurers to formally request time off from their mundane work duties to answer the grand calling of the new game’s release.

The form is as immersive as it is comical, fully drafted in the spirit of the game’s lore and narrative. It provides space for employees to enter their name, company, department, and supervisor’s details before specifying the ‘Start Date’ and ‘End Date’ for their epic quest.

The true magic lies in the “Motivation for Special Leave” section. Here, the player declares their intent to “embark on an epic adventure,” as they pledge to partake in the “long-awaited time of festivity and merriment, celebrated by denizens and creatures of the realms alike.”

The form also acknowledges the possible short-term impacts on the company but assures that upon return the employee will bring newfound skills and relationships, beneficial to both themselves and the company.

This clever PR move not only accentuates the game’s theme of adventure and camaraderie but also demonstrates Larian Studios’ understanding of their fanbase’s dedication and excitement.

Of course, the form comes with a cheeky disclaimer: “Use of this form and embarking on any quest are at your own risk and peril.” While the legal team at Larian Studios wishes gamers an “enjoyable and memorable Baldur’s Day celebration,” they are quick to wash their hands of any liability for what might transpire during the daring exploits of players.

The epic quest begins on Thursday, August 3. Or, well, as soon as you get your leave approved.