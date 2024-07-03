Baldur’s Gate 3’s worst enemy is secretly weak to gravity

Baldur’s Gate 3’s verticality means that one of the annoying enemies in the game can be disposed of by tossing them like a basketball into the void.

One of the best things about Baldur’s Gate 3’s combat system is the ability to knock enemies off ledges, either through the Shove command or with the blast radius of a spell. Not only do they take damage, but it can be almost impossible for them to get back into melee range before you snipe them to death.

The sports ball approach for defeating foes is actually useful against one of the game’s most disliked foes, as named by a thread on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit. This enemy is called the Scrying Eye and it not only rats you out when you perform crimes, but it summons nearby foes to help it. It also resists or is immune to most damage types.

One thing the Scrying Eye isn’t immune to is going on a long trip to the floor. As users in the thread pointed out, grabbing and throwing a Scrying Eye off a cliff edge is an incredibly effective way of dealing with one.

“Throw them off a cliff. Almost every eye you care about killing has a nice cliff nearby,” one user wrote, while another said, “Not if you throw them in a chasm. Instant death, no loot.”

“If you’re on Tactician or Honour, they’re resistant to all damage except Thunder so you can throw them without consequence because they likely won’t take damage,” another user explained, “Just keep throwing them towards the cliff if they’re not close by already.”

If you’re struggling to find a large enough tower to fling them from, then they’re also weak to Thunder damage, so the Shatter spell can also kill them. The only problem is that Shatter can only be acquired at certain classes when they hit level 3, so you won’t be able to utilize it until you’ve done some adventuring.

The sheer number of ways you can deal with foes in Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the most entraining aspects of the game, especially as it rewards out-of-the-box thinking. The fact that you can toss an annoying enemy off a cliff to their doom is a good indicator of why Baldur’s Gate 3 is so highly acclaimed.