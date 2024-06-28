Baldur’s Gate 3 players want to date some of the hardest foes in the game

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a notoriously thirsty game, catering to every desire imaginable (and a few you’d never think of). This has led to the fanbase finding some of the most surprising creatures to be attractive.

D&D is set in a universe where humanity has bred with pretty much everything. In Baldur’s Gate 3, you have half-elves, half-orcs, and tieflings, resulting from a union between humans and fiends.

Going further into D&D lore, you’ll find even more surprising results, like half-elementals, half-dragons, half-genies, and even half-farspawn, which are Lovecraftian horrors. It’s best not to think about it too much.

It’s not all handsome elven vampires or dom gith mommies that the players are into, as pointed out by users on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit. A thread talking about the Death Shepherd enemies devolved into talking about how handsome and fashionable they are, despite being undead monstrosities.

For those who don’t recall, the Death Shepherds are powerful undead faced near the Githyanki Creche. They have the power to revive their fellow undead, making them a surprisingly challenging foe, as they arrive with lots of allies that they can keep bringing back. They’re also decked out in cool armor, which some fans appreciated.

“Skeleton men should not be this hot,” one user wrote, while another joked (we hope), “Hottest enemies in the game by far.”

“Bone Daddy,” another user quipped, while another summed things up with a simple “Would.”

One user pointed out that it’s possible to have them as unwilling admirers but only one for one specific class. “I use Oathbreaker’s undead mind control ability on them and have them follow me around.”

If Baldur’s Gate 3 is good for one thing (other than being the most highly acclaimed video game of all time), it’s pointing out the weird things people are into. The Death Shepherds might be an imposing gameplay wall to some, but to others, they’re too beautiful to destroy.

