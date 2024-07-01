Baldur’s Gate 3’s most useful spell is straight out of X-Men

Baldur’s Gate 3 prioritizes movement more than Dungeons & Dragons, which has led to one spell being singled out as the most useful in the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a strong focus on combat. As such, players tend to favor damage-dealing spells with a wide area of effect, like Fireball or Lightning Bolt. There are also buffing spells useful in battle, like Invisibility and Haste, making your warriors more effective.

But what about movement? Baldur’s Gate 3’s combat has lots of verticality, as well as environmental hazards that make it dangerous to change positions. To this end, users on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit were dubbing Misty Step as the most useful spell in the game.

Larian Studios

“Misty Step,” the OP wrote, “I’d argue is the most useful spell in the game. Oh you want to get up to a vantage point? Misty Step, you don’t have movement speed but you want to get close to an enemy? Misty Step, or you just want to get across something that you can’t reach? Misty Step.”

Another user wrote, “The best thing about Misty Step is that it lets your mages stay our of ranged attack range, run into attack range, do an attack then get way the hell out of attack range again.

“For some reason, people act like it’ll kill them to keep their casters out of the enemy’s range – you see more people bloody multiclassing into a heavy Armor Class to create some stupid AC-tank caster instead of just, you know, using the mage’s inherent abilities to keep them safe.”

This wasn’t the only place online where Misty Step love was shown, as another thread on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit also had people naming it the most useful spell in the game, comparing it to Nightcrawler’s powers in the X-Men franchise.

“Call me basic but I love a good Misty Step. It lets me live out my Nightcrawler dreams. Also, I love Gale and Astarion’s delivery of the spell incantation (the two characters who most use it in my runs).”

Misty Step isn’t only useful in combat, as it can be used to reach far-off places outside your jumping range and bypass certain doors. The fact that it only uses a Bonus Action to cast and lets you slip away from Attacks of Opportunity makes it more appealing for your precious level 2 spell slots.