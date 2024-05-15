Baldur’s Gate 3 player shares simple workaround for defeating Balthazar boss

In their many attempts to defeat Balthazar, one Baldur’s Gate 3 player stumbled upon a method that rids the boss of his allies.

Balthazar‘s spellcasting abilities secure him a spot among the most challenging bosses in the game. But players continue to find ways to dispatch the Act 2 foe, most notably by exploiting his biggest weakness – an overreliance on spells.

The latest find comes courtesy of Bwomprocker, a Reddit user who said they spent three hours struggling against the Baldur’s Gate 3 boss. After many battles, the player realized Balthazar never spawned in his skeletal allies at random.

On the contrary, he could summon extra enemies based on the number of corpses lying on the battlefield. This revelation helped the Redditor devise a “mega cheese,” wherein they had “Lae’zel move almost all the corpses to a corner and push them off.”

With the bodies gone from the map, Balthazar lost the ability to summon more friends, making the fight easier for Bwomprocker to overcome.

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3 players can encounter Balthazar at the Gauntlet of Shar

Several people in the thread applauded the Redditor for figuring out a “very nice workaround.”

Others also shouted developer Larian’s praises, specifically for providing players with “so many options” to navigate obstacles.

Meanwhile, numerous users in the thread highlighted a few other ways players can cheese the boss battle. For example, a trick involving Sussur plants renders Balthazar’s powers of necromancy completely useless.

Someone else mentioned that their stealthier approach also worked like a charm. “I just [snuck] up behind him with Karlach and stunned him for 2 turns before the dialogue. Proceeded to use my rogue to get sneak melee attacks. Worked insanely well,” the person commented.

As with nearly everything else in Baldur’s Gate 3, there are multiple ways to get past Balthazar.