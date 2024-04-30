Baldur’s Gate 3 players love taking advantage of Orpheus

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are revealing how despite helping Orpheus more often than not, it’s not because they like him as a character.

The decision to save Orpheus in Baldur’s Gate 3 is an important one that players must make near the end of the game.

And many players seem to go the route of helping the Githyanki in order to stop the Elder Brain from taking over the realm.

However, not all Baldur’s Gate 3 players are doing this because they like Orpheus. Rather, they like what he can offer them.

Larian Studios

Orpheus is a pretty angry character, and whether or not that is justified, it doesn’t seem to be sitting well with a lot of fans. But he also offers several benefits for those who help him out.

Article continues after ad

One reason fans say they assist Orpheus is because fan-favorite character Lae’zel, another Githyanki, is working to help free him.

Article continues after ad

Many people are simply wanting to see Lae’zel accomplish her goals and be happy, rather than caring about Orpheus as a person.

The other big reason appears to be that while many fans don’t like Orpheus, they dislike the Emperor even more.

Their distaste is so powerful that one user on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit said “I was done with lying, gaslighting Squidward.”

There is also the fact that many view the way the story wraps up when freeing Orpheus as more complete since keeping the Emperor around feels like a “loose end.” It also not comforting having a Mindflayer out in the world.

Article continues after ad

Now, many do point to the fact that Orpheus has been imprisoned for quite some time, and that may influence why he is so angry. But it doesn’t seem to be enough of an excuse for many players:

“And that’s why I’ll never free this frog f***er again,” writes someone else.

Article continues after ad

It’s certainly a begrudging partnership, but one that Baldur’s Gate 3 fans seem more than happy to take advantage of.