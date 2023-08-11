Baldur’s Gate 3’s fan-favorite romance partner rejects a lot of players

Larian Studios just shared Baldur’s Gate 3 player stats, which reveal that a certain romance partner has a habit of turning people down.

Love is in the air in Baldur’s Gate 3, with the role-playing title allowing users to woo a number of their companions – or at least attempt as much.

And, thus far, it seems there are no adverse effects for those who try courting a party member. Players should be aware that some characters will turn down such advances, though.

In fact, stats shared by Larian Studios show that one beloved character, in particular, has a habit of saying ‘no’ to would-be lovers.

Astarion has rejected a lot of romances in Baldur’s Gate 3

In Community Update #23, Larian Studios unveiled player stats that cover the period through BG3’s launch weekend. The stats highlight a number of interesting details, walking readers through the top Class choices, number of hours played, and so on.

What some may find especially interesting is a bit of information concerning Astarion, a Companion who’s stolen the hearts of many players. But it seems he isn’t always inclined to give up his in return.

Based on the information from Larian, Astarion has rejected “almost 100,000 players.” It seems someone definitely knows what they want. When turned down by the High Elf, users either steer their affection towards Shadowheart or Gale.

Astarion is a dashing rogue that anyone would be lucky to have, but, hopefully, the recipients of his many rejections aren’t too upset about the Baldur’s Gate 3 romance gone wrong.

After all, there are plenty of other fish in the sea – or companions in the travel party, rather. Still, it’ll be interesting to see how these stats continue to stack up in the weeks and months ahead, especially once the RPG hits PS5 on September 6.