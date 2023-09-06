Baldur’s Gate 3 players find ‘innocent’ way to recruit Minthara

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player found a way to “innocently” recruit Minthara, though some may still consider the method immoral.

While Baldur’s Gate 3 fans love Minthara and want more from her character arc, most aren’t thrilled about the way she joins the party.

Essentially, players must help Minthara launch a devastating assault against the Tieflings and Druids in Druid Grove. Participating in the massacre ensures she’ll become a companion and potential romantic partner. However, this decision also sets the main character down an evil path that will turn other companions away.

Article continues after ad

It puts fans who want to play heroically in a bad spot, especially if they’re also interested in exploring a future with Minthara. Interestingly, it appears one person found a so-called “innocent” path to bringing the Drow Paladin on board.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 fan says you can “innocently” recruit Minthara

According to Reddit user Wulfrinnan, there’s a way to complete Minthara’s Druid Cove objective without the protagonist getting their hands dirty. Technically.

Instead of killing the Tieflings or Druids, players can supposedly steal the idol as requested, then take off and let the two groups take out one another. Minthara will still give players the credit and join their ranks, but the actual slaughter is handled through other means.

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios

The Redditor explained: “…You can simply do what the tiefling kids ask you to do. Steal the idol to stop the ritual. Then, instead of picking a side and murdering some innocent people, you can leave. Just run away while the druids and tieflings kill each other.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Then you report the location to Minthara, she shows up, finds almost all of the defenders dead, and by the time you get yourself over there, you’ll find all the fighting done with. You never killed an innocent. You just (accidentally) lit the fuse.”

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 players in the thread appreciate the tip but don’t feel this workaround for recruiting Minthara is actually any better than the usual route. One person wrote in jest, “Oh thank god. Desecrating cultural artifacts and framing children is much more my speed.”

Larian Studios Wyll leaves the group no matter how Minthara joins.

“I feel like the major issue is that these people still all end up dead and not having them around kinda sucks down the line,” someone else said.

Article continues after ad

One user went so far as to call this route worse. “Honestly, I feel like this is worse. At least the other method has you being honest about what you’re doing. This method has you pretending to not be evil even though you very much still are.”

Article continues after ad

Previously recruited companions won’t take kindly to the “clean-hands” approach, either. The original poster noted that Wyll and Karlach abandon ship regardless of the specifics. Players must decide for themselves how much Minthara means to them in the long run.