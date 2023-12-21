Baldur’s Gate 3 player makes case to never save Minthara in Honour Mode

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has made a case for why they are never going to save Minthara in the game’s Honour Mode, and why everyone else shouldn’t either.

Larian Studios introduced Honour Mode to the Baldur’s Gate 3 as part of the game’s Patch 5 update, which increases the difficulty of the game and permanently ends the playthrough should an entire party die.

Since its release, dedicated players have attempted their own playthroughs of this difficulty to see if they can beat it.

Now, a player’s run has been brought to a bitter end thanks to Minthara, one of the Goblin leaders in Act 1.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player pleas case to never save Minthara in Honour Mode

The player took to the game’s subreddit to share their story, aptly titled: “Never sparing Minthara again in Honor Mode.”

To make their long story short, the player wanted to recruit Minthara to their party rather than kill her, and avoid her invasion of the Grove that occurs. Their method was to knock her out before she could invade.

However, they took a rest, which had Minthara wake back up and begin the invasion anyway.

Unfortunately, they were not prepared to fight off this attack, and their run ended after a spider bit them to death.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is full of surprises like this, and if you’re not careful, you can easily set off a chain of events like this player describes.

Many other users commented on the post to point out that resting was their fatal flaw: “Well, you did press the Long Rest button with an enemy with the Temporarily Knocked out status, which says it goes away after a Long Rest.”

As much as they may be afraid to say so, the player has only themselves to blame for what happened.