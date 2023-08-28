Baldur’s Gate 3 players plead with devs for “justice for Minthara”

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are hoping Larian Studios will eventually expand upon the Minthara character in future content updates.

While Minthara has quickly become a fan-favorite BG3 companion, many seem conflicted about the way in which she gets recruited.

Without spoiling too much of the story, aligning with the Drow Paladin requires players to participate in a massacre. Several other companions take issue with these actions; for instance, Wyll walks away from the party if Minthara joins the ranks.

But those who want to have their cake and eat it too hope that an “evil” playthrough won’t always be the only option when bringing Minthara into the fold.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans want “justice for Minthara”

Evil-leaning decisions aside, the Minthara companion previously struggled with a few technical issues. Some of her dialogue needed tweaking and she’d occasionally pull a disappearing act under certain circumstances. Fortunately, Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch #1 addressed these problems and others.

Still, some players want much more from her character progression. One person on Reddit is even asking for “justice for Minthara,” believing that Patch 1 didn’t do enough.

With over 2,000 upvotes, it seems this Redditor isn’t the only want who wants better for the Drow. One popular comment reads, “Minthara is, quite surprisingly, an incredibly layered character for someone that dies in 90% of runs. It’s just unfortunate that her character progression doesn’t go that far…”

Others argued that while Minthara is fascinating, an evil playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t worth it. “BG3, as good as it is, still falls into the ‘evil paths have far less content than good ones,'” someone lamented in the thread. Talk like this, of course, engenders discussion about how nice it’d be to recruit her in another way.

However, some fans believe you can’t have it both ways. “I think it’s perfect, you cannot play [an] Evil character without being around evil characters. Same the other way around, Minthara has no reason to be around you if all you want is to put her in “jail” for the sake of rehabilitation…”

It should be interesting to see if any changes are in store for the character as Larian continues its support of Baldur’s Gate 3.