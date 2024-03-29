Baldur’s Gate 3 has “forgotten” key companion despite constant updates

Baldur’s Gate 3 feels like it’s completely forgotten about Minthara, with one of the game’s most influential characters failing to even have a dedicated quest.

Despite receiving countless bug fixes, dialogue changes, and romance alterations, the beloved Minthara feels like she’s been completely forgotten about by Baldur’s Gate 3. Especially considering the lack of a story quest, while Astarion, Karlach, and Shadowheart are handed hours of adventure and plenty of emotional scenes.

Unfortunately, Minthara isn’t a companion many players add to their party, due to her introduction as a kill target in the Goblin camp during Act One. Sure, you could still wipe out the camp and keep Minthara, but to add her to your team traditionally you have to simultaneously wipe out the innocent Tieflings and annoy most of your current party, with each having a strenuous relationship with Tav in the first place.

If you do successfully invite her to your party, you’ll quickly notice a distinct lack of story quest, as opposed to every other Companion in the game, aside from the side companions Minsc and Jaheira.

As such, one thing becomes clear, Larian has forgotten about what could have been a pivotal character in the game’s story. After all, if you avoid her in the first Act, you’ll come across her in the Second, meaning she’s always meant to be a person you interact with.

The community ultimately agrees with the issue, with many taking to pages like Reddit to share their frustration with the “forgotten” character, revealing how pivotal the likes of Astarion and Shadowheart are to players, while Wyll and Minthara are simply left aside.

One user commented: “Minthara is sorely missing content. Now, I’ve learned to be okay with her not having a personal quest, even though I think she deserves one. But there are so many moments in the game in which she just has no reaction or response to. There are a lot of things that should be there, but isn’t.”

Even the community feels that Minthara could have been more pivotal in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, it’s important to note that she falls under the same category as Minsc, Jaheira, and Halsin, who are all not Origin characters.