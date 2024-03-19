Baldur’s Gate 3 players heartbroken as bugged Minthara Durge romance is removed

A patch removing some bugged dialogue between Minthara and Dark Urge characters has some players feeling sad about the missing interaction.

Mithara has always been one of the buggier companions in Baldur’s Gate 3. When the game first launched, the only way to get her on your team without committing a slew of war crimes involved knocking her out, turning her into a sheep, then putting her on trial.

Even after Larian made it easier for her to be recruited by the weaklings who weren’t strong enough to raid the grove, Minthara has still been the source of some strange bugs. She doesn’t even have her own tent in camp, and has to share with Halsin, the guy she put in jail. Awkward.

One of these bugs would trigger her “break-up” dialogue from her normal romance path if the player was using a Dark Urge character and successfully resisted the thoughts of murder, leading many players to joke that not being a powerful serial killer was a turn-off for her.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players mourn loss of buggy Durge Minthara romance

However, the latest patch to Baldur’s Gate 3 has removed that interaction, meaning Minthara now only has healthy, normal interactions with the Bhaalspawn, and not everyone is happy.

Some players pointed out that it was still in character for her, with one comment saying: “Minthara does like power, but she also likes autonomy and self-determination. It’s why she also doesn’t break up with Durge if they choose to become Bhaal’s chosen, because it means she gets to be queen-consort of the world Durge makes. For a while, at least.”

Another player said: “I just finished a good Durge playthrough last week and she hit me with the “we’re finished” dialogue and I was like damn. But then I immediately talked to her again and the option for, “Can I kiss you?” was still there. I was confused but just rolled with it all the way to the end where we remained romanced.”