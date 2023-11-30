Baldur’s Gate 3 Minthara fans thrilled by key Patch 5 recruitment change

The latest Baldur’s Gate 3 patch makes a multitude of additions and changes, including a new way to recruit Minthara that makes her more accessible in all playthroughs.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has finally received its highly-anticipated Patch 5. The update makes loads of changes and additions, such as a new epilogue, two additional gameplay modes, and performance fixes.

While it wasn’t featured in the highlights shared by Larian, arguably the most impactful change to the overall gameplay experience has to do with the companion Minthara. Most players miss out on the Drow Paladin, as recruiting her involves some truly evil acts or weird exploits you’re unlikely to find by accident.

However, Patch 5 makes a key change that should allow players to recruit Minthara even on a non-evil playthrough.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5 makes it possible for good and neutral players to recruit Minthara

With Patch 5 installed, “Minthara will still appear at Moonrise Towers if she was knocked out in Act I.” Previously, she would only show up in Act 2 if players sided with her and killed the tiefling refugees – which in turn causes good-aligned companions like Wyll and Karlach to leave the party.

Since Minthara’s actual recruitment happens at this point in the game, it seems players will be able to add her to their parties even if they take the good or neutral path through Act 1. It also means players won’t have to miss out on as many key characters should they want to play with Minthara.

Minthara lovers have wasted no time sharing their excitement.

Others wished the change had come just a bit sooner.

The change certainly doesn’t make Minthara a good companion, and it’s not clear if all of the bugs related to her romance have been sorted out. It’s also unlikely players who recruit Minthara this way will be able to romance her, as that scene is tied to the party held after raiding the grove.

Still, it does mean more Baldur’s Gate 3 players will be able to get to know Minthara as more than just an early-game villain.

